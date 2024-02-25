Where Are Norton Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

Norton Motorcycles have long been revered for being as speedy as they are stylish, and for the better part of the past 125 years, bikes bearing the company's iconic logo have turned heads on speedways and freeways across the globe. The company's story began in Birmingham, England, with James Lansdowne Norton founding his namesake business in 1898 as a manufacturer of parts and fittings for two-wheeled vehicles. A few years later, Norton began manufacturing its own motorcycles, with the Energette hitting roads in 1902.

Norton became the talk of the motorcycle racing world in 1907 after taking the checkered flag at the inaugural Isle of Man TT race. The manufacturer remained a force to be reckoned with on the racing circuit for much of the 20th Century, with notable riders such as John Surtees, Geoff Duke, and more riding their bikes to victory in the U.K. and beyond.

Apart from a brief pause in production circa the early 2000s, Norton has continued producing sleek, innovative bikes to fit the needs of competitive riders and those who prefer a casual weekend cruise. These days, however, the company does so under the eye of a new ownership group at a factory outside the bustling metropolis of Birmingham.