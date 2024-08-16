10 Of The Most Famous Harley-Davidson Motorcycles From Movies & TV

If cinema is America's art form, then Harley-Davidson is America's motorcycle. Hollywood and the Milwaukee motorcycle manufacturer have a long relationship dating back to "The Scarecrow" in 1919, a silent film in which a newlywed Buster Keaton rides off with his wife on Harley-Davidson Model J.

Advertisement

Since then — and especially during and after the 1950s and 1960s — filmmakers have featured Harley-Davidson motorcycles in numerous stories of freedom, action, and excitement, from "The Wild One" and "Easy Rider" to "Pulp Fiction" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Television has also captured the Harley-Davidson brand, with dramas such as "Sons of Anarchy" making full use of the medium's unrivaled narrative scope, showcasing the motorcycles episode after episode, season after season.

Over the years, Harley-Davidson has fought off slumping sales and foreign competition, but the brand has stood strong through its timeless bond to popular ideas of the American spirit. Here are 10 of the most famous Harley-Davidson motorcycles from movies and TV.

Advertisement