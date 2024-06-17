What's A Harley-Davidson El Knucklehead Motorcycle & What's One Worth Today?

Everyone knows Harley-Davidson as one of the premiere motorcycle brands, but the company hasn't had smoothest of rides. The Great Depression hit the motorcycle industry hard, with sales plummeting across the board. Harley-Davidson was one of the companies that lived long enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and that's all because of the El Knucklehead.

Engineered by the man himself, William Harley, the Knucklehead was a revolutionary powerhouse. It was a twin-cylinder, overhead valve engine, the first of its kind. Prior to this breakthrough, Harley-Davidson only used a side-valve flathead engine. However, with the new overhead valves, the Knucklehead brought unprecedented power, offering 40 hp with 61 cubic inches of displacement, hence why the first motorcycle to house the engine was dubbed the "61." Eventually, in the same vein as how the Shovelhead got its name, the community nicknamed it the "Knucklehead" since the engine looked like a fist.

In the 1930s, Harley-Davidson used the Knucklehead to set a land speed record, hitting 136 mph and cementing the El Knucklehead motorcyle's legacy as one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. But the Knucklehead's impact was more than just the strongest engine at the time. The company still uses an updated version of the design in many of its bikes today.

[Featured Image by Triple-green via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0 ]