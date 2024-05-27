Here's How The Harley-Davidson Shovelhead Engine Got It's Name

Although Harley-Davidson is synonymous with high-quality motorcycles, the company doesn't get enough credit for its creative engine names. In fact, the manufacturer had an entire line of head-themed engines, including the Knucklehead, Panhead, and Shovelhead, with some featuring in the rarest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built. For better or worse, the Shovelhead stands apart in terms of popularity, even Elvis Presley had one, but how did it get its name?

Harley-Davidson's Shovelhead engine debuted in the mid-1960s after demand skyrocketed for a more powerful engine capable of moving modern, heavier motorcycles. Naturally, as the successor to the Panhead (which itself came after the Knucklehead), it was pretty obvious that Harley-Davidson needed to continue the naming system trend, and so the Shovelhead was born.

Following in suit of its predecessors, the Shovelhead engine got its name from the shape of its rocker covers, also known as valve covers. At the time, the newly-designed engine parts drew similarities to the blade of a coal shovel. Unsurprisingly, the Knucklehead and Panhead also got their naming inspiration from the shape of the engines' rocker covers. Although today, the Shovelhead's valve covers resemble a V or U, its shovel-like shape gave Harley-Davidson an apt name to continue its head-themed engine line.