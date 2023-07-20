5 Of The Greatest Motorcycles Owned By Elvis Presley
Elvis may have loved motorcycles as much as fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. While the King of Rock & Roll's first bike was a Harley-Davidson, he has a storied penchant for buying, trading, selling, or giving away numerous motorcycles from several makers throughout the years.
For instance, he once bought a pair of 305cc powered Honda CA77 Dreams so he and Priscilla could ride together. In 1965, he purchased at least nine Triumphs for his group of friends, affectionally referred to as the "Memphis Mafia," so they could all ride around together at the same time. He repeated this goodwill gesture towards his entourage in 1976, only this time with his true love, giving out his Harley-Davidson bikes to everyone in the crew.
Near the end of his short life, he happened upon three-wheeled trikes, first owning a Rupp Centaur. When a dealer told him that wasn't the best fit, he bought a Super Cycle Stinger and eventually a Super Cycle Stallion — both of which used Volkswagen boxer engines as their powerplant.
Regardless of the number of wheels or the maker, Elvis was a true lover of all cycles.
1956 Harley-Davidson 165 ST
Elvis' love for motorcycles began in 1955 when he bought his first: a brand-new Harley-Davidson Model 165 ST (1956 model year). The 165cc single-cylinder, two-stroke Harley was the bigger version of the 125cc "Hummer" (Model 125 S) — which in and of itself was based on the pre-WWII German DKW RT 125.
Elvis turned 20 in January. According to sources, loaded with money he received from his initial contract with Sun Records, the rock star walked in and bought the H-D 165. As it turned out, it was the ideal learner's bike due to its lightweight and straightforward operation. Ironically, 1955 was the same year he received his Tennessee driver's license, which allowed holders to operate both cars and motorcycles.
Harley only made 2,119 of the model 165s in 1956, which is often referred to as the "Big Hummer." It had an all-aluminum single-unit 165cc motor mated to a 3-speed foot-shifted transmission. It also featured a sprung saddle, Tele-Glide spring forks, 5" internal expanding brakes, a 7" pre-focused headlight, a tail light, and a speedometer. It was saddled with an American Style weatherproof leather seat.
1956 Harley-Davidson KH
On November 20, 1955, Elvis signed his first contract with RCA Records for a record $40,000 — wherein he received a $5,000 bonus. By his 21st birthday in January '56, Elvis had found the 165 ST to be lacking, and on January 14, traded it in for $436.70 towards a new 1956 Model KH that cost $1,143. Since the trade-in didn't cover the full amount, he payed $50.15 monthly on what was still due. Now flush with cash, he probably didn't care.
The majority of photos with Elvis on a motorcycle are of him astride the KH; including the one on the cover of the May '56 edition of motorcycle magazine "The Enthusiast" and his compilation album, "Return of the Rocker"(released in 1986).
The Pepper Red KH had an 883cc (54.2ci) air-cooled, side-valve V-Twin Flathead engine with a top speed of 105 mph. The suspension consisted of a telescopic front fork and rear dual shocks with adjustable rear preloads. Elvis had the "Deluxe" model, which came complete with a windshield and "buddy" seat (listed as "accessories" on the bill of sale). Interestingly, it was the final year of the K-bikes, as Harley would roll out the OHV Ironhead Sportster the following year (1957).
Before the year was out, Elvis would add another Harley to his stable — a 1957 FLH Hydra Glide. It would be his first FLH, but certainly not his last.
1966 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead FLH Chopper
Spearheaded by outlaw biker films like "The Wild Angels" and "Easy Rider," the United States became enamored with choppers in the late '60s and early '70s — including Elvis. In fact, he loved them so much, he took at least one of his previously owned Harleys and had it converted into a chopper.
That base bike was a 1966 Shovelhead FLH with an XL Sportster (aka "peanut") gas tank and Sportster rear fender and struts. It had a 21" front wheel and a stock front drum brake, and the "chopped" forks weren't raked. Instead, it had an extended air glide front end with customized (narrowed) triple trees. It was saddled with a high-rise seat with an ultra-tall passenger backrest (aka "sissy bar"). It was painted black with red graphics that almost resembled flames.
Elvis didn't drive it much as it wasn't as comfortable as his cruisers, and he reportedly only put 644 miles on it.
1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Liberator
During America's 200th birthday — the Bicentennial year of 1976 — Elvis purchased three Electra Glide Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The first occurred in March when he picked up an FLH 1200 Liberty Edition. Harley, still owned by AMF, only made 750 of these black metallic cruisers with a fairing splashed with a huge "Liberty" bald eagle decal.
The 1200cc (74ci) air-cooled V-Twin was mated to a 4-speed manual transmission and came with lots of chrome on the dual exhaust, suspension, air cleaner cover, and rear bag bars. Other "Liberty" bells and whistles included a telescopic front fork with rear dual shocks, matching black hard saddle and tail bags, single disc brakes (front and rear), and cross-laced wire wheels.
Unsurprisingly, his Liberty Edition was unique. The standard version came with a hollow "batwing" fairing, but Elvis ordered his with a special "Liberator" fairing designed by the famed Craig Vetter at the Vetter Fairing Company. Instead of being attached to the fork, Vetter's was bolted directly to the frame, which provided enhanced aerodynamics and better handling.
1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Bicentennial Edition
On August 11, 1976, Elvis purchased his third bike of that year — another FLH 1200 Electra Glide. This time he snagged one of the limited-to-750 Bicentennial editions. He didn't know it then, but it would be the last motorcycle he would buy before his death a year later (August 16, 1977).
None of the color schemes Harley offered appealed to Elvis, so befitting royalty, the King custom-ordered his bike with a blue-and-black color scheme. Additionally, the bike came with a numbers-matching air-cooled four-stroke, 1207cc V-Twin engine with a blackout finish, mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. It had a spring-mounted solo seat, locking hard saddlebags, a rear luggage rack, full fenders, and lace-spoked wheels. It tipped the scale at about 717 pounds.
Three months before Elvis died, he sold the bike back to the local Harley dealer, and after some time, the bike found its way to a hotel in Wildwood, New Jersey, that displayed it in the lobby for a number of years. It eventually landed in the Pioneer Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, where it was exhibited for some 36 years (1983 – 2019).
In September 2019, the bike sold for $800,000. When it went up for auction again in May 2023, expectations were high, with some estimates pegging a potential sale of $2 million. However, bidding stalled at $300,000 without meeting the reserve price, and the auction ended without being sold. According to the still active listing on Mecum, "the bid goes on."