5 Of The Greatest Motorcycles Owned By Elvis Presley

Elvis may have loved motorcycles as much as fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. While the King of Rock & Roll's first bike was a Harley-Davidson, he has a storied penchant for buying, trading, selling, or giving away numerous motorcycles from several makers throughout the years.

For instance, he once bought a pair of 305cc powered Honda CA77 Dreams so he and Priscilla could ride together. In 1965, he purchased at least nine Triumphs for his group of friends, affectionally referred to as the "Memphis Mafia," so they could all ride around together at the same time. He repeated this goodwill gesture towards his entourage in 1976, only this time with his true love, giving out his Harley-Davidson bikes to everyone in the crew.

Near the end of his short life, he happened upon three-wheeled trikes, first owning a Rupp Centaur. When a dealer told him that wasn't the best fit, he bought a Super Cycle Stinger and eventually a Super Cycle Stallion — both of which used Volkswagen boxer engines as their powerplant.

Regardless of the number of wheels or the maker, Elvis was a true lover of all cycles.