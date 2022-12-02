Everything To Know About The Harley-Davidson Chopper From 'Pulp Fiction'
So many bits and pieces of 1994's "Pulp Fiction" have become part and parcel of the pop culture landscape that it's one of those movies you know about, even if you've never seen it. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the story weaves its way between differing storylines populated by some genuinely outlandish characters brought to life by an incredible cast. It was the first independent film to break through the $100 million domestic box office ceiling and is on the American Film Institute's "100 Greatest American Movies Of All Time" list.
John Travolta plays hitman Vincent Vega, while Samuel L. Jackson plays his partner, Jules Winnfield, who spits out Bible verses (Ezekiel 25:17 anyone?) with panache before taking out his intended target. Moves from the dance scene with Uma Thurman's Mia Wallace and Vega can still be seen in clubs and bars on a near-nightly basis. Quotes and turn of phrases, from "Royale with cheese" to getting medieval, stem from Tarantino's cult classic. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best actor (Travolta), supporting actor (Jackson), actress (Thurman), director (Tarantino), and film. It won for best screenplay.
And then we have Bruce Willis as washed-up retired boxer Butch Coolidge, who gets in — and eventually out — of trouble with crime boss Marsellus Wallace (played by Ving Rhames). After one particularly unforgettable scene (of which there are many), Coolidge finds Grace.
Grace is, by all accounts, a customized 1986 Harley-Davidson FXR 1340 Super Glide, and here's the little we do know about it.
It's a chopper not a motorcycle
A standard '86 FXR Super Glide was classified as a "touring bike" and came with a four-stroke, 1337cc (81ci) V-Twin kicking out 58hp at 5,000 rpm and 67 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,600 rpm. The FXR had a 5-speed transmission, was belt driven, and sported 38mm Showa telescopic forks on the front with Dual Showa 5-way preloaded adjustable shocks on the rear. It had a top speed of 105 mph.
We know Grace was customized, but not to what extent. Watching closely, you can tell that at least two different bikes were used on screen, which enthusiasts have clamored about for years. Despite what Coolidge tells his girlfriend, some will argue that this is, in fact, not a chopper. Others, however, say that since this Super Glide does have a slightly extended fork rake, it is a chopper. Grace also has ape hanger handlebars, a custom-made tachometer, saddle bags, a Fat Bob tank, and two air cleaners (one on either side) of the V-Twin engine.
One of the Grace bikes was put up for auction in November 2020 with a reserve price of $60,000. Oddly, some of its components (tank, seat, handlebars, sissy bar, and saddlebags) had been taken off "for storage purposes," all of which had to be put back on by the buyer. It also had a broken tail light and, based on photos, was extremely dusty and heavily worn down. Still, it was an authentic screen-used bike with a verified chain of custody stating that Bartels' Harley-Davidson in Los Angeles got it directly after film production. The motorcycle (or chopper, if you like) never met the reserve price and did not sell.
Much like Zed ... Grace also appears to be dead.