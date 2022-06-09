The Wolf's Acura NSX From Pulp Fiction: Where Is It Now?

Gearheads who have seen "Pulp Fiction" all have the same question: where's that beast of a car that was able to do a 30-minute trip in under 10? With as celebrated as the film is — and the fact that it's an early work of Tarantino — one would assume the car is in a museum somewhere. Well, that assumption is wrong because no one really knows where the silver NSX from "Pulp Fiction" is; there are a few possibilities, but it's difficult to determine if they are legitimate.

For example, someone claimed in a Reddit thread in December 2019 that their friend was given the opportunity to buy an Acura NSX alleged to be the one from the movie — but there wasn't any proof about the car's origins and the user didn't return with updates. A few weeks later, a user on the NSX Prime forums shared images of his silver 1992 Acura NSX and claimed that he, too, had been told the car was the one used in the movies. He said that the car had been painted, however after some of the paint chipped, he saw the silver from the movie was the original color.

But of course, as with any other claimed owners of the NSX from "Pulp Fiction," no one can fully verify the validity until there is more official information about the car from someone who worked on the movie, or perhaps a representative from wherever the car came from. With that said, film cars are often rentals, and the fact that this was an independent film means perhaps there wasn't as much record-keeping for things like this, at least compared to how things would have been done if a major studio were behind the movie.