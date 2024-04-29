About Triumph's Single Cylinder TR-Series Motorcycle Engine

The Scrambler line has been around since the 1950s, and the Triumph Scrambler 900 is considered one of the best motorcycles the company ever made. If the name weren't enough of a hint, all it takes is a glance, and you can probably tell that the Triumph TR Series Scrambler 400 X is designed to handle more rugged terrain. These two bikes might share the same 398cc engine and the same general shape, but it's clear from the outset that they will appeal to two very different kinds of riders.

The Scrambler 400 X MSRPs at $5,595, making it the more expensive option of the two. It has a similar Chassis to the Speed 400, though the tires are a bit bigger and there's a touch more wheel travel in the suspensions. Its frame, swingarm, and wheels are made from the same materials, though they are calibrated a bit differently to approximate for the changes in wheel size. Even the exhausts, which look quite different from the outside, are both actually stainless twin-skin header systems with stainless-steel silencers. Other than the larger, treadier tires, the main difference between the two seems to be that the seat is a smidge higher at 32.47", and it weighs a bit more at 395 lbs.

These design modifications might seem subtle, but they add up to a bike that is much more comfortable going off-road. So while city riders might prefer the Speed 400, those who like to take their ride down the occasional dirt road will probably be better off with the Scrambler 400 X.