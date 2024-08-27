10 Of The Most Stylish Triumph Motorcycles Ever Designed

Triumph is one of the most storied and long-lived motorcycle brands, with a wealth of amazing motorcycles under its belt. Founded in England by German migrant Siegfried Bettmann in the 1880s, the company started as a bicycle manufacturer before releasing its first-ever motorcycle, the Triumph No. 1, in 1901. The company would survive two World Wars, several changes of administration, and even bankruptcy in 1983, reemerging from the ashes under new ownership in 1991 and continuing the original company's legacy of making great and stylish motorcycles since then.

Advertisement

Like fellow British manufacturer BSA, Triumph's pre-World War II motorcycles were minimalist affairs, with exposed engines and not much bodywork. But despite their apparent simplicity, Triumph's offerings often had a certain something to them, from the subtly pleasing proportions of bikes like the Triumph 6/1 to more obviously eye-catching design characteristics like the Speed Twin's Amaranth Red paint or the Tiger 80's high, upswept exhaust.

Barring the occasional jaunt into sports bike-styled designs with offerings like the Daytona, the modern Triumph has generally retained the characteristics of its vintage bikes, with most of its products boasting naked (or semi-naked) café racer-inspired designs that blend the best of old and new to create some genuinely beautiful motorcycles. Prepare to be impressed as we go through 10 of Triumph's most stylish motorcycles ever.

Advertisement