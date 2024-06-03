10 Classic Dirt Bikes That Paved The Way For The Off-Road Motorcycles Of Today

It's hard to place when and where off-road motorbiking first came about, but it's a story that is likely as old as motorcycles themselves. These utilitarian machines have historically been used to access parts of the world unreachable on four wheels, and the vintage British marque BSA produced the first tailor-made dirt bike as early as 1914. Ten years later, the first official motocross event was held in Surrey, U.K., and by the 1950s, the sport was growing in popularity on both sides of the Atlantic.

Despite motocross's European roots, modern dirt bikes have significantly evolved since the 1960s, with the four great Japanese brands Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Yamaha dominating the industry. There has also been notable crossover, as motocross spawned the street-legal dual sport and enduro segments that have found popularity outside of motorsports among hobbyists, adventure riders, and even commuters.

While the success of the off-road motorcycle can't be attributed to a few particular models, a handful of bikes and innovations have certainly been instrumental in its evolution throughout the 20th century. The following are some of the trailblazing off-road machines that were the predecessors of the technically superior scrambler, dual sport, and enduro motorcycles we know today.