Whatever Happened To Ariel Motorcycles?

When people talk about the history of British motorcycles, the conversation is typically dominated by names like Norton, Vincent, and Triumph. One name that should get more mentions among those iconic companies is Ariel Motorcycles, which ranked among the most recognizable brands in the U.K. for the better part of the 20th Century. Like many motorcycle manufacturers of the era, Ariel rose to prominence making bicycles, producing James Starley's legendary "Ordinary Ariel" high bicycle, beginning in 1871.

Though the company continued manufacturing bicycles until the 1930s, Ariel pivoted to motorized vehicles by the turn of the century, releasing a Tricycle and Quadricycle operated by internal combustion engines in 1898 and 1900, respectively. Ariel got into the two-wheel motorcycle game with the release of the Minerva in 1901.

After some early success, Ariel paused production on leisure bikes during World War I, with the company focusing on making motorcycles for the U.K. war effort. In the post-war landscape, Ariel got back into the business of producing stylish, innovative bikes. After being purchased by BSA in 1951 (amid a spending spree that also saw the company snatch up Triumph), Ariel continued to produce motorcycles through most of the 1960s. Ariel officially ceased production of motorcycles by that decade's end, however, joining the list of classic bike brands that no longer exist. Here's what happened to Ariel Motorcycles.