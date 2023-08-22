The 10 Most Impressive Motorcycle Stunts In Movies

Motorcycles have featured in movies since 1905's "A Motorbike Adventure" – released only ten years after the Lumiere brothers captured the first film on celluloid — and have been to action flicks as a means of providing high-octane entertainment ever since. From early stars of the silver screen like Buster Keaton and Marlon Brando to contemporary actors like Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise, many have used the motorcycle to showcase their action chops. Of course, it is often the stunt performers that should take most of the credit.

While car stunts are fundamental to the Hollywood thriller, the spectacle is often kicked up a gear when it comes to motorcycle stunts due to an increase in the perceived risk factor and the high speed and maneuverability of the two-wheeler. This flexibility lends itself to many exciting scenarios, including riding up or down steps, into oncoming traffic, along rooftops, performing unbelievable jumps, and navigating tight spaces at high speeds.

Motorcycles have been the basis for many memorable movie moments that have got our adrenaline flowing over the years and have helped embellish the careers of many actors, directors, and stunt performers throughout cinematic history. Here are our picks for the most impressive motorcycle stunts to feature in the movies, taking into account their staging, execution, and, most importantly, their thrill factor.