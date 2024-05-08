10 Sleek Sports Bikes That Might Tempt You To Trade In Your Cruiser
There is something about the sleek, candy-colored rainbow of sports bikes that sets a motorcyclist's heart aflutter. However, bikers can be a passionate bunch, and a few are so loyal to their idea of what makes an excellent motorcycling experience that they're unwilling to switch models or brands, let alone the type of riding they do
In the current golden age of motorcycling, there is an enormous range of options for every type of riding, from cruisers to sports bikes and beyond. Whether you're after something to get you from A to B with a daily dose of the open road, dual-sport adventure riding, or blisteringly fast track days, there will certainly be a motorcycle that's just right for you. But the widest gap in tastes may lie between those who enjoy a low-adrenaline cruise and those who swing a leg over their favorite crotch rocket for that maximum afterburn feeling.
There is merit to both approaches, but there is also a plethora of options for cruiser riders if they want to transition from their low-saddle torque machines to something a little more, shall we say, high-strung. Sport bikes aren't just elbows-to-knees speed machines for the amateur Valentino Rossi's amongst us. They come in a variety of styles and performance levels, offering something for every rider's preference.
Check out our list of 10 sleek sport bikes that might tempt you to trade in your cruiser.
BMW R1250RS
BMW has been making high-quality cars and bikes for decades, and it's responsible for some of the earliest sport-touring motorcycles to hit the market, as well as fascinating cruiser bikes that make Harley-Davidson fans jealous. As long ago as 1975, BMW was making waves with the introduction of its R100RS. While its 70 hp and 56 lb-ft of torque may not turn heads today, riders loved its aerodynamic fairings and ability to cruise endlessly at speed. Fast-forward 50 years, and things have only gotten better.
The BMW R1250RS may not have much more displacement than its ancestor, but that's where the similarities end. At first glance, it looks lean and mean, but this bike is built as much for the tourer as for the sport.
BMW claims 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque out of the two-cylinder boxer engine — an interesting change for those who don't enjoy the high-revving in-line four cylinders so often found in sport bikes. The bike has an upright riding position, high handlebars, and reasonably placed footpegs. A slightly forward riding position tucks riders behind the windshield without being too uncomfortable to make a 300-mile day a real possibility.
The RS also comes with some of the toys discerning bikers have come to expect. ABS and traction control systems are standard, Brembo brakes provide plenty of stop, and computerized riding modes allow riders to decide between performance and efficiency riding. Overall, the BMW R1250RS's sophistication, aggressive styling, and rider-centric features should put a smile on any cruiser fan's face.
[Featured image by Riddler3123 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED]
Yamaha FJR1300
Not everyone needs, wants, or can afford a brand-new top-of-the-line European motorcycle. Fortunately, Yamaha's FJR1300 has been in production since 2001, and there are plenty of used models to choose from, just in case you're not sure you're ready to trade in that beloved cruiser quite yet. Arriving in North America for the 2003 model year, the FJR aimed to compete in the sport-touring market.
The latest generation hit the streets in 2018, along with a nice selection of features aiming to make the sportbike experience a little less like a shrieking GP race. Cruise control, electronically adjusted suspension, cornering headlights, traction control, heated grips, anti-lock brakes (ABS), and luggage mounts put the tour in sport-touring, but what about the sport part?
Mated to a six-speed transmission, the fuel-injected 1,298 cc in-line four-cylinder is no slouch. With a reported 146 hp and 102 lb-ft of torque, the Yamaha is fast enough to get out of its own way. Healthy torque means not needing to downshift three gears every time you want to make a pass and good power through the RPM range. And did we mention with Yamaha's pedigree and long production history, scoring a used one at a reasonable price should be no problem?
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT
The word Suzuki, followed by the letters GSX, instantly conjures up images of liter superbikes screaming through traffic at speeds far above anything safe or legal. But fear not, for this GSX does not have an -R in it, though it does share some performance characteristics with its racier brother.
Introduced in 2022, Suzuki sought to tug the rope back in favor of sport-touring in response to the burgeoning popularity of the adventure bike lifestyle. An updated four-cylinder, four-stroke, 999 cc engine from the legendary GSX-R 1000 produced 135 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. With a claimed weight just a tick shy of 500 pounds, the GT can move.
Riders can expect all the modern bells and whistles of a new production bike here. Selectable ride modes, traction control, cruise control, and launch control all tie into an easy-to-use digital screen, making in-ride adjustments easy. Four-piston Brembo brakes with dual 310 mm discs and ABS bring the bike to an effortless stop. Hard luggage with mounts on the chassis allows you to pack overnight or simply shed the backpack and focus on the ride.
As it is relatively new to the market, there may not be as many available on the used market just yet, but with a starting MSRP of $13,349, the GSX-S1000GT is well within the means of most serious riders, and it brings a lot to the table.
Suzuki SV650/SV1000
Those who want to dip a toe into the sport world while maintaining the use of their beloved V-twin powerplant should take a close look at the Suzuki SV650. In-line four-cylinder superbikes might have the screaming redlines and horsepower numbers teenagers dream about but this offers a torquier, more mature experience wrapped in a slim streetfighter design.
Though it's the first sub-liter bike on our list, the SV650 has a bigger sibling, the SV1000, just in case you need more displacement. Production of the SV line stretches back to the olden days of 1984, beginning with a 400 and growing, with the introduction of the SV1000 in 2002.
90-degree V-twin engines provide most of the SV's torque at low-RPM ranges and nest nicely into the frame for a light, narrow, and flickable riding experience. Admittedly, the SV is a tad barebones compared to some of the sport-touring masters we've checked out so far, but what does any good rider need besides two wheels, a drivetrain, and a set of handlebars? The SV looks unlike any other bike out there, and it still delivers the meaty power of the V-twin.
These bikes don't have cruise control and computer systems like the big sport-tourers, but if you just like ripping around town or taking your bike to work on sunny days, the SV650 and SV1000 provide plenty of fun as an alternative to the cruiser.
Honda CBR 1100XX
Built between 1996 and 2007, the Honda CBR1100XX (known as the Blackbird outside of the American market) may not be the most up-to-date motorcycle. In its glory days, the Blackbird contended for the title of fastest production motorcycle ever built. Motorcycling wonks know that Kawasaki's ZX-11 and Honda's Blackbird competition was fierce until Suzuki swooped in with its Hayabusa (Japanese for the ultra-fast peregrine falcon, a blackbird killer). The CBR1100XX may not have the panache it once did, but a healthy used market and Honda's reputation for performance and longevity could tempt cruiser riders.
Favoring the sport side of the sport-touring spectrum, an 1137 cc liquid-cooled overhead-cam four-cylinder puts out a claimed 164 hp and 92 lb-ft of torque. Honda installed a pair of counterbalancers to eliminate vibration and provide the CBR1100XX with silky-smooth power delivery. Honda's ultra-racey CBR900RR inspired the aluminum spar frame. A triple-piston 310 mm front disc and 256 mm rear brake came with an intriguing feature. Squeezing the front brake lever would activate two of the three pistons in both brakes. The rear brake pedal would activate the remaining pistons.
It's about as far from a cruising experience as one can get. Still, a steady production run and some legitimate claims to fame regarding speed and smoothness make the Blackbird a pleasure to ride at a fraction of the cost of a new Hayabusa. There's a reason Honda ranks among the top of motorcycle brands in the world.
Honda ST1300
Say the Blackbird appeals to you, but you want something a little more refined. The Honda ST1300 picks up where the Blackbird left off. Significant displacement and bells and whistles geared toward distance riding make the ST1300 something like the Gold Wing for sport-enthusiasts.
It may not be as blisteringly fast as the Blackbird, but isn't that a good thing? There's still plenty of power — 126 hp and 94 lb-ft of torque from a 1,261 cc V4 are far from tame — but the ST1300 is stable and forgiving and comes with features that make it suitable for a long-distance cruise. Comfortable seating, an adjustable windscreen, air-adjustable suspension, built-in luggage racks, and complete protection from the wind make the ride less of a visceral seat-of-your-pants experience and more akin to relaxing.
The ST1300 is not the newest bike on the block — the last model hit the market in 2013 — but it still represents a way to shift into sport mode without breaking the bank or giving up some of the comforts of your cruiser.
Kawasaki Ninja SX H2 Performance Tourer
Oh, Kawasaki, you really have a thing for making the fastest bikes imaginable, don't you? The Ninja H2 SX SE is a full-go sport tourer packed with a 998 cc supercharged engine — yes, supercharged — just in case you're sick of the paltry offerings of naturally aspirated superbikes. The H2 doesn't come cheap — the 2024 model starts around $33,000, but excellence costs money.
For that price, you can bet the new H2 has all the modern technology to keep riders safe: Anti-lock brakes, auto high-beam, blind-spot detection, collision warnings, smartphone connectivity, and more. On paper, it has all the makings of a luxury sedan — with two wheels, 326 horsepower, and a curb weight of 476 pounds. Yes, the H2 is just this side of pure insanity, but you wanted a sport bike. It doesn't get a whole lot sportier than this.
The original iteration of the H2 back in 1974 earned the unfortunate nickname "the Widowmaker." This is one of Kawasaki's bikes only seasoned riders should sling a leg over, but if you want to get where you're going in a hurry, look no further.
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS
We couldn't talk about sport bikes without including the Italians. Ducati has a history of developing speedy handling machines that perform on the track as well as the street. The Ducati Multistrada V4RS is about as close to a superbike as you can get in touring mode.
With carbon fiber body parts, a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine from the Panigale V4, a titanium subframe, and produced in a limited, numbered series, the Multistrada V4 RS is about as exclusive and sophisticated as it gets. But if you've got the deep pockets and relationship with Ducati required to get this bike, its 180 hp will surely put a smile on your face.
The electronics are what you'd expect from a modern motorcycle producer. Selectable power modes include Sport, Low, and Touring, traction control, wheelie control, engine brack control, and quick shifting options. An upright riding position and detachable luggage make the Multistrada RS a perfect bike for riding the Tail of the Dragon on an adrenaline-fueled hop between B&Bs.
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
Keeping in the vein of state-of-the-art Italian motoring, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is a curious sport-adventure offering. It is powered by an intriguing three-cylinder 798 cc engine and an advanced suspension managed by MV's Chassis Stability Control software. Though the same engine powers the sportier Brutale, Superveloce, and Dragster, MC Agusta detunes the Veloce down to 110 hp for a tamer experience.
Room for a passenger, a lowered seating position well covered by the windscreen, and the addition of 34 liters worth of attachable hard luggage make the Veloce a candidate for carving up the pavement on long road trips that won't fatigue riders too much.
The Turismo Veloce 800 may be an acquired taste, not to mention a strain on the budget. However, its power, styling, and advanced systems make for a unique riding experience that even the most hardened cruiser lover will appreciate.
Yamaha V-Max
If you don't want to give up the cruiser styling, but it's time to switch to a sport bike, the Yamaha V-Max has been tearing up asphalt since its release in 1985. Designed specifically for the American market, the V-Max retains the cruiser's chrome styling, flared rear fender, and upright riding position, but performance is all sport. The V-Max was such a genre-breaker that it essentially created the power-cruiser category.
Alas, production ceased back in 2020, but those interested in scoring the last generation of the V-Max would find a 1,679 cc V4 monster pushing 173 hp and 112 lb-ft of torque — that's within spitting distance of the power produced by the Yamaha YZF R1, which took sports bikes to the next level.
If you think the V-Max with its beastly air intake looks distinctive, wait until you hear what it sounds like. Yamaha's patented V-Boost system is something of a forced induction plus operation, with servo-operated butterfly valves opening all at once to deliver better airflow above 4,000 RPM.
The V-Max is not all sport bike or cruiser, but it is fast, powerful, distinctive, and perfect for swatting off teenagers on sport bikes who think they have you beat.