10 Sleek Sports Bikes That Might Tempt You To Trade In Your Cruiser

There is something about the sleek, candy-colored rainbow of sports bikes that sets a motorcyclist's heart aflutter. However, bikers can be a passionate bunch, and a few are so loyal to their idea of what makes an excellent motorcycling experience that they're unwilling to switch models or brands, let alone the type of riding they do

In the current golden age of motorcycling, there is an enormous range of options for every type of riding, from cruisers to sports bikes and beyond. Whether you're after something to get you from A to B with a daily dose of the open road, dual-sport adventure riding, or blisteringly fast track days, there will certainly be a motorcycle that's just right for you. But the widest gap in tastes may lie between those who enjoy a low-adrenaline cruise and those who swing a leg over their favorite crotch rocket for that maximum afterburn feeling.

There is merit to both approaches, but there is also a plethora of options for cruiser riders if they want to transition from their low-saddle torque machines to something a little more, shall we say, high-strung. Sport bikes aren't just elbows-to-knees speed machines for the amateur Valentino Rossi's amongst us. They come in a variety of styles and performance levels, offering something for every rider's preference.

Check out our list of 10 sleek sport bikes that might tempt you to trade in your cruiser.