All About The 2024 Zero DSR/X Electric Motorcycle

Just as many adventure bikes are built with large gas tanks, the Zero DSR/X is equipped with a beefy battery that can provide plenty of range and runtime. The bike comes standard with a Z-Force Li-Ion battery that can provide 17.3 kWh of juice that's built low in its trellis frame, while an additional power tank can be included (for a few extra thousand dollars) that can add another 20% or so of kilowatt-hours.

The motorcycle's integrated 6.6 kW DSR/X Level 2 charger can bring the battery up to 95% full in 2.2 hours and top it off in another half hour. A 6 kW rapid charger will bring the vehicle's battery to 100% in just 1.6 hours, while in a pinch, you can also use the same standard 110V outlet you use for your smartphone to do the same in 10–11 hours. There's also the option to install an additional 6 kW charging module that can achieve up to 12.6 kW. Zero says its Z-Force battery offers "industry-leading power and energy density" that's engineered with an aluminum heat-sink housing and a thermal transfer interface to keep it running cool and maintain performance over extended periods of time with little to no maintenance.

So what does all this mean in terms of practical range? With the standard integrated battery, the Zero DSR/X has a range of 179 city miles and 107 highway miles, which can be extended with the larger optional battery. While you won't be able to use Level 3 charging stations while out on the road, the bike can still be powered by over 100,000 public EV charging stations, with the U.S. government focused on adding more.