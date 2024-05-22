All About The 2024 Zero DSR/X Electric Motorcycle
Just as with other EVs, electric motorcycles have been growing in popularity as a practical alternative for many drivers and riders. However, that hasn't been as much the case with adventure motorcycles, as it's been harder to adapt the particular needs of adventure and off-road bikes to battery-powered vehicles. While that limits options if you're in the market for an electric adventure motorcycle, one model that might be worth your attention — if not your investment — is the 2024 Zero DSR/X Electric Motorcycle.
Zero Motorcycles Inc. was founded in 2006 and by a former NASA engineer and is based in Santa Cruz, California. As of 2022, the EV manufacturer has sold over 20,000 electric motorcycles, and it's continuing to innovate with the 2024 Zero DSR/X. The bike, which comes in either black or a tungsten, might be exactly what you need if you're looking for an adventure motorcycle that isn't beholden to fossil fuels. However, it might not. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Zero DSR/X electric motorcycle, so you can decide for yourself if the future of adventure riding is already here or not.
What kind of engine does the 2024 Zero DSR/X electric motorcycle have?
The heart of the 2024 Zero DSR/X is its Z-Force 75-10X passively air-cooled, magnet AC engine, which is capable of delivering up to 100 horsepower at 3,500 rpm. Since it's built lean to begin with and doesn't have the added weight of a hefty gas tank, the bike's motor can provide it with 169 ft-lb (229 Nm) of torque and gives it a sustained top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h). At its peak, the vehicle can reach 112 mph (180 km/h).
The power dense, 900 amp three-phase AC controller of the Zero DSR/X is just as impressive as its motor, utilizing regenerative deceleration to increase efficiency. This isn't a surprise, given that the automaker has employed the technology — which converts the heat of a vehicle's brake force into usable energy — with many of its models. The Zero S when combined with the top-notch power system of the Zero DSR/X, the elements come together for a fast, smooth ride.
How long will a Zero DSR/X last and what is its range?
Just as many adventure bikes are built with large gas tanks, the Zero DSR/X is equipped with a beefy battery that can provide plenty of range and runtime. The bike comes standard with a Z-Force Li-Ion battery that can provide 17.3 kWh of juice that's built low in its trellis frame, while an additional power tank can be included (for a few extra thousand dollars) that can add another 20% or so of kilowatt-hours.
The motorcycle's integrated 6.6 kW DSR/X Level 2 charger can bring the battery up to 95% full in 2.2 hours and top it off in another half hour. A 6 kW rapid charger will bring the vehicle's battery to 100% in just 1.6 hours, while in a pinch, you can also use the same standard 110V outlet you use for your smartphone to do the same in 10–11 hours. There's also the option to install an additional 6 kW charging module that can achieve up to 12.6 kW. Zero says its Z-Force battery offers "industry-leading power and energy density" that's engineered with an aluminum heat-sink housing and a thermal transfer interface to keep it running cool and maintain performance over extended periods of time with little to no maintenance.
So what does all this mean in terms of practical range? With the standard integrated battery, the Zero DSR/X has a range of 179 city miles and 107 highway miles, which can be extended with the larger optional battery. While you won't be able to use Level 3 charging stations while out on the road, the bike can still be powered by over 100,000 public EV charging stations, with the U.S. government focused on adding more.
How does the Zero DSR/X ride?
Any adventure bike worth its weight is going to need solid suspension, which the Zero DSR/X fortunately has. With 7.48 inches ground clearance and adjustable compression and rebound clickers at its front and rear, the bike's Showa suspension system keeps things smooth and comfortable without sacrificing agility — especially when off-road. Plus, you can customize the ride height based on load, as well as make on-the-trail adjustments when necessary.
The motorcycle is also equipped with Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), which, when combined with Zero's Cypher III+ system, allows for dynamic acceleration, improved stability and control, and best-in-class anti-lock brakes, including brake, traction, and drag torque control. The Zero DSR/X engages Vehicle Hold Braking to fully clamp and release either brake lever, which helps prevent the bike from rolling when stopped, while also allowing you to make adjustments while going up or downhill. This system also automatically cancels and deactivates after three minutes when you employ the kickstand.
One of the best features of the Zero DSR/X is its set of preprogrammed ride modes for a wide range of conditions. These include Standard, Eco, Rain, Sport, and Canyon, which can be quickly selected straight from the dashboard. They can also be customized to any individual riding style or condition through Zero's smartphone app. Each mode utilizes unique performance profiles for braking, torque, top speed, and neutral battery regeneration, offering a ton of flexibility when it comes to your own riding preferences and environment. The Bosch Offroad MSC can be used with any of these riding modes, as well, so you won't sacrifice any control in low-traction conditions.
How much does the Zero DSR/X electric motorcycle cost?
Just as Apple users expect to pay more for the brand's premium products than they would for much of its competition, the premium engineering and construction of Zero's electric motorcycles also make for a steeper price tag than what you might get from other manufacturers. The MSRP of the Zero DSR/X starts at $22,995, which is nearly double the starting price of the 2024 BMW F 900 XR, which offers nearly the same electric horsepower. At this base price, you get the Z-Force 17.3 power system with 6 kW rapid charge, as well as aluminum bar ends and heated hand grips.
You can add an additional 6 kW of rapid charging for an extra $3,000, or you can opt for the additional power tank for extended range, which will set you back another $3,200 (the bigger battery also takes up the standard tank storage compartment, it should be noted.) However, you can't add both, as they're not compatible with each other. By choosing one of the options, you can expect to pay at least $25,995 for a new Zero DSR/X, before tax. For what it's worth, Zero estimates that you'll save $1,500 in gas over three years, and you may also be able to take advantage of various government incentives to purchase an EV.
You can also purchase several accessories from Zero to use with your electric motorcycle, many of which are especially suited for an adventure bike. They include a skid plate, windscreen, saddlebags, top case, frame guards, aggressive foot pegs, and chain kit — all of which, of course, cost extra.
Are Zero motorcycles any good?
Like many startups, Zero has quickly made a name for itself by offering customers innovative new products in a market that has long been dominated by major players rooted in the 20th century. However, the newer company hasn't really been around long enough to establish its reliability or credibility, and has already been subject to multiple recalls.
Reviews for the Zero DSR/X in particular have been mixed, especially as ICE adventure motorcycles, while arguably worse for the environment, still seem to have the edge — particularly when it comes to off-road range. However, if you want to go electric, and have the budget for it, there are still plenty of reasons to opt for a pricier Zero over more affordable options.
Like other premium EVs, the Zero DSR/X is also equipped with great digital features that can enhance your driving experience. The Zero NextGen app allows you to use your smartphone to customize the bike's ride modes, as well as keep track of your bike's rides and current location, assemble your dashboard just the way you like it, and much more. Zero's proprietary operating system, Cypher III+ allows for extensive customization, and includes features such as Parking Mode, which will slow your reverse gear for maneuvering in tight spaces. Plus, it can be updated over-the-air.
Another added benefit to having a Zero is the company's partnership with Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), which allows you to combine excellent motorcycle adventure maps with extremely useful EV charging infrastructure locations. That way, you can plan an exciting motorcycle trip that will also keep you in range of your next recharge.