Everything You Should Know About The Zero S Electric Motorcycle

Electric vehicles first appeared in the late 19th century, although the technology wasn't ready for mass production. Fast forward to 2008 with the release of the Tesla Roadster and EVs began to gain a foothold in the modern automotive industry, despite the problems facing electric vehicles. But what about motorcycles? Indeed, there was development on electric bikes using the latest in technology. In fact, someone has been working on creating the definitive electric motorcycle, and his name is Neal Saiki.

Previously employed by NASA, Saiki was always fascinated with advancements in battery technology and the possibilities it could hold. With the hype surrounding the Tesla Roadster building for several years before its release, he was inspired to develop the company Zero. He reasoned with investors that the public's excitement about electric vehicles made 2006 an ideal time to launch his business. Also, motorcycles would be less costly than cars to develop and, therefore, less risky.

Now, the 2024 Zero S is a showcase of Saiki's vision, with a top speed of 104 mph and a range of 154 miles (city).