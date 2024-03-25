Everything You Should Know About The Zero S Electric Motorcycle
Electric vehicles first appeared in the late 19th century, although the technology wasn't ready for mass production. Fast forward to 2008 with the release of the Tesla Roadster and EVs began to gain a foothold in the modern automotive industry, despite the problems facing electric vehicles. But what about motorcycles? Indeed, there was development on electric bikes using the latest in technology. In fact, someone has been working on creating the definitive electric motorcycle, and his name is Neal Saiki.
Previously employed by NASA, Saiki was always fascinated with advancements in battery technology and the possibilities it could hold. With the hype surrounding the Tesla Roadster building for several years before its release, he was inspired to develop the company Zero. He reasoned with investors that the public's excitement about electric vehicles made 2006 an ideal time to launch his business. Also, motorcycles would be less costly than cars to develop and, therefore, less risky.
Now, the 2024 Zero S is a showcase of Saiki's vision, with a top speed of 104 mph and a range of 154 miles (city).
It's exceptionally quiet
One of the most jarring differences for riders familiar with traditional motorcycles is the near-silent operation of the Zero S. The familiar exhaust thrum, the deep tones of idling, and the whine of high RPMs are gone. Instead, you turn the bike on and are ready to ride without any noisy prelude accompanying the experience.
For some, the lack of engine sounds may be a bridge too far, as motorcycles have always been loud. But others note that Zero motorcycles are even more exhilarating than traditional bikes because there are no distractions, only wind and speed. You aren't even required to shift into different gears, which would typically create additional noise, as the motor on the Zero S only has one gear.
It features regenerative braking technology
One of the features found on modern EVs is regenerative braking, which converts braking force into energy. When you push down on the brake in a vehicle without regenerative technology, significant force disperses in the form of heat. Automotive engineers recognized the wasted potential and the benefits this force could have on an electric vehicle.
Regenerative braking works by engaging the motor in reverse during braking, which allows it to generate power that's diverted into the battery. Since battery level determines the range and charging requirements, any extra power helps extend your drive. The Zero S also includes this energy-saving technology so that you can recoup some battery life. According to a University of Warwick study, electric motorcycle regenerative braking can capture back upwards of 7.65% of the energy used.
While the Zero S certainly offers some compelling features, there are still some noteworthy disadvantages of electric motorcycles that may keep you firmly on a traditional bike.