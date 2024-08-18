10 Of The Most Popular Motorcycles In The US That Aren't Made By Harley-Davidson

It makes sense that Harley-Davidson owns the largest share of the American motorcycle market. Home-field advantage has to mean something, after all. Still, America's motorcycling landscape is a diverse paradise. With its expansive highway system, varied terrain and climates, and vast wilderness, there's a ride for every type of rider. Since the majority of Harley-Davidsons are V-twin cruisers, many motorcyclists turn elsewhere to fulfill their needs.

The big four Japanese manufacturers make a dizzying array of bikes. From robust cruisers to sleek sportbikes, grunty dual sports, and buzzy dirt bikes, it should be no surprise that Honda is hot on Harley's heels. Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki all sell a number of popular models, and BMW has a foothold in the U.S. motorcycle market as well. The bottom line is there are plenty of non-Harley bikes to choose from in the United States.

If a Harley is on your wish list, check out our rundown of six of the best Harley-Davidson engines ever made. Otherwise, join us as we examine 10 of the most popular motorcycles in the United States that aren't made by Harley-Davidson.