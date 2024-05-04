How The Two-Stroke Engine Disappeared From Motocross

Name a type of terrain, and someone, somewhere, will figure out a way to race on it. From wood-track ovals and countryside rallies to the pure chaos of the Gumball 3000, humans love to pit themselves and their machines against each other in competition.

Motocross is one of the most physically demanding forms of racing. Originating in the United Kingdom, off-road motorcyclists have been busting kidneys as far back as 1924 when automotive clubs began hosting "scrambles" to see who was fastest through the woods. But it wasn't until the 1960s that the sport evolved, pitting racers against each other on tight tracks with custom-built off-road bikes designed for the task.

Since its introduction to America in 1972, motocross has been a playground for motorcycle enthusiasts. Over the past half-century, dirt bikes have undergone a revolution in technology. From improved suspensions to the use of lightweight, heat-resistant materials and innovations in safety gear, modern motocross has transformed into a high-tech sport that's almost unrecognizable compared to its early days.

But there is one technological arena upon which not all motocross aficionados agree. It remains a hot topic of contention on amateur forums and professional publications: The disappearance of the two-stroke engine from the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) Motocross Championship ranks. No longer does the buzz of furious hornets sweep through the ruts and over the tabletops of professional motocross. We examine how the two-stroke disappeared from motocross and whether it'll ever return.