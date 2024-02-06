Kawasaki H2R Vs Hayabusa: Which Is Faster?

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R and the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa are two of the fastest and most hardcore motorcycles money can buy. The Ninja H2R is the most potent iteration of Kawasaki's Ninja H2 family as a track-only bike and belongs to an elite list of the fastest production motorcycles. Powered by a deliciously potent 998cc supercharged inline-four engine that generates an astounding 310 horsepower and 121 lb-ft of torque, the Ninja H2R has a 205 mph top speed but can reach an unbelievable 249 mph (400 km/h) with a professional rider with ideal track conditions.

Meanwhile, the Suzuki Hayabusa has gained a cult following since breaking through in 1999, capable of hustling to 194 mph to outpace the then-unbeatable Honda Blackbird. Moreover, it could breach the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds. Suzuki upgraded the engine from a 1,298cc four-cylinder to a larger-displacement 1,340 cc power plant when it debuted the second-gen Hayabusa in 2008. The changes unleashed 180 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 107 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.