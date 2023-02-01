Why Yamaha Discontinued One Of Its Most Legendary Sports Bikes

When we asked Americans in our SlashGear survey which brand makes the most popular motorcycle, Yamaha was second on the list. That's not surprising considering that Yamaha is synonymous with motorcycles, and it has built some iconic motorcycles over the years. The Yamaha YZF-R6 is one of those motorcycles that could be mentioned in a debate when discussing the best Yamaha motorcycles ever made.

In fact, it was the first production motorcycle with a 600cc four-cycle liquid-cooled engine that surpassed 100 hp straight out of the factory — according to Motorcycle. With a top speed of 165 mph, it proved itself on the race track by winning the 2011 Supersport Championship (via Ultimate Motorcycling).

Well, it was also designed for experienced motorcycle riders who are not professional racers but they want speed and power. However, the Yamaha YZF-R6 was discontinued in 2020 — 21 years after it was released (via Motoroids). Why did Yamaha abandon one of its most legendary motorcycles?