10 Of The Rarest Kawasaki Motorcycles Ever Made (And What They're Worth Today)

Japanese automakers have a long history of industrial development. Like Mitsubishi, maker of the legendary Lancer Evo, Kawasaki began as a shipbuilding concern founded by Shozo Kawasaki in the late 1870s before expanding into heavy industry, producing ships, railroad equipment, and electrical generating equipment. After nearly a century of honing its engineering prowess, Kawasaki decided to add motorcycles to its vast network. In 1960, Kawasaki took over Meguro, a domestic motorcycle producer with an undeserved reputation for poor quality in foreign markets. A year later, it made its first model, the B8 125 cc two-stroke. More a scooter than a full-sized bike, the 11-hp B8 became popular for its inexpensive reliability.

Kawasaki made a splash in the racing world with a pair of Grand Prix World Championships in 1969 and 1978. And after years of further development, it introduced the first bike to carry the Ninja nameplate in 1984. The first liquid-cooled double overhead cam (DOHC) 16-valve four-cylinder was dubbed "Bike of the Year." Since then, Kawasaki hasn't let off the gas. The next few decades would see Kawa join the big four motorcycle manufacturers for market and performance supremacy, alongside Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha.

Over the last almost 80 years, Kawasaki has produced some legendary motorcycles, some of which have become rare and sought-after by collectors and enthusiasts. Join us as we look at some of the rarest Kawasaki motorcycles ever made and the prices they command today.