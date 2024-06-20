7 Awesome Vehicles Used By SEAL Teams

As one of the nation's most elite special operations units, the Navy SEALs are tasked with executing some of the most demanding, challenging, and complex military operations in the world. The work is far from easy, requiring a level of commitment and resilience beyond the imagination of most civilians.

Navy SEALs operate anywhere. The very name of the unit attests to that; SEAL is an acronym for sea, air, and land, a promise that no matter the terrain or environment, if a SEAL wants to get there, they will. But they won't always be doing it on foot. As a top priority of the Navy, the SEAL teams are well-funded and have access to some of the most advanced gear and vehicles in the world.

Fighting well is only part of the challenge of military operations. Maritime commands like SEALs need to reach some of the most inhospitable areas on the globe quickly and often stealthily. To this end, the SEALs have helped develop several custom vehicles to get them into the fight no matter where it is. Let's review seven of the coolest vehicles SEAL teams use to get to battle.