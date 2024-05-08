Tanks In The Vietnam War: What Role Did They Play?

The battlefields of World War II saw the widespread use of tanks in every environment possible. Whether it was the open fields of France with the German Blitzkrieg, the deserts of North Africa with the British, or the push into Germany by the Americans, tanks became critical to battlefield success. It then comes as no surprise that the tank would continue to be modified, refined, and improved for the conflicts after it, including Vietnam.

Those early tanks in World War II included the M3 Lee and the M4 Sherman. Key improvements were needed from one model to the next such as the positioning of the main gun and the thickness of the armor. The need for heavier armor and more firepower led to the introduction of the M26 Pershing late in the war. The Korean War would see the Pershing's replacement, the M46 Patton, take the field. The M46 was advanced in nearly every category, from speed (30 mph) to firepower (90mm main gun), which proved useful in defeating North Korean T-34 tanks in the Korean War.