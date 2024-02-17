Everything To Know About America's Patton Series Tanks

Few American generals have left such an indelible mark on military history as George S. Patton. "Old Blood and Guts," as he was affectionately known due to his matter-of-fact and typically exuberant speeches, was a West Point graduate who was a veteran of the two World Wars.

In World War I, Patton served as a cavalry officer before becoming the first member of the U.S. Tank Force in 1917. In 1942, as a major general, Patton commanded the I Armored Corps in the Allied campaign in North Africa. He was promoted to lieutenant general in 1943 and led the Third United States Army to victory in the European Theater of World War II.

Both these World War II campaigns relied heavily on the use of tanks, and Patton is most closely associated with commanding front-line ground combat with these armored rolling fortresses. He died in an accident some months after the end of World War II while stationed in Germany. However, his legacy lives on in the annals of military history and the series of tanks that bore his name.