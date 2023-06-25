This U.S. Tank Is So Good, It's Been In Service Over 60 Years

In the late-1950s, the Soviet Union was found to be developing a new medium tank — the T-54 — with a 100-millimeter gun, which was superior to anything in the American arsenal. Cue the M60 — a significant redesign of the lighter-duty M48 tank — nicknamed the Patton. The M60 was a staple of the U.S. military for decades and is still in use around the globe.

To best the Soviets, the M60 featured a 105-millimeter (the diameter of the projectile) main gun with 63 rounds of ammunition. There's also a 7.62-millimeter machine gun onboard and it is capable of generating a smokescreen. The M60 can travel in water up to four feet deep, which increases to more than seven feet deep when a special kit is installed.

Its manufacturing period took place in the middle of the Vietnam War but in reality, the M60 saw very limited use in that conflict because Vietnam's sodden terrain hampered the effectiveness of the 50-ton tank. The smaller M48 was the U.S. tank of choice for Vietnam and many of the M60s were instead deployed to Europe as a precaution in case the Cold War erupted into World War III.

After many years of fairly light combat duty — at least in the employ of the United States' armed forces — the M60 finally experienced the heat of battle in Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. The engagement was highly successful, with roughly 100 Iraqi tanks destroyed. However, some detractors attribute the victory to the Iraqi troops' lack of training more so than the superiority of the U.S. equipment.