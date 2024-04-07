Everything To Know About The Soviet T-34 Tank

The Second World War is an important period in human history for a litany of reasons. Among them is the rate of invention and innovation by those on all sides of the globe-spanning conflict. The Allied and the Axis powers both found new ways to securely transfer information, protect key personnel and soldiers alike, and, of course, wreak havoc on the battlefield. A notable creation of the Soviet Union that lands in the latter category has gone down as one of the most impressive tanks of all time, designer Mikhail Koshkin's T-34. Taking over for such models as the T-26, the earliest T-34s were created in 1940 and quickly proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

With a crew of four soldiers within, they did major damage with their 76.2 mm tank gun and 7.62 mm DT machine gun, took on attacks from anti-tank weaponry with their sloped armor — a simple modification that changed tank design forever — and could travel up to 31 mph. T-34s proved so effective that within a few short years, they saw widespread use with well over 30,000 produced throughout World War II. Along the way, several variants emerged, the most notable being the stronger armor and 85mm ZiS-53 gun-equipped T-34-85.

In the decades since the T-34 first saw action, it has taken part in numerous major conflicts throughout world history.