This Simple Tank Modification Changed Tank Design Forever

Every now and again, an ingenious design appears in the timeline of progressing technology and forever impacts its evolution. This phenomenon happened with World War II tanks when some adopted sloped or angled armor. At the time, it seemed to be a relatively simple, presumably inconsequential design choice, but sloped armor would turn out to save many lives and change the face of warfare forever.

In the spring of 1941, German soldiers encountered T-34 Soviet tanks for the first time. These armored vehicles appeared to be impervious to shells, and everything they threw at them simply bounced off. It was so bad that Germans prioritized replacing the current Panzer IV tanks with a successor to combat the superior T-34.

While there are many other factors that make an effective armored vehicle, such as mobility and firepower, an effective tank must be well-armored without compromising all the other key characteristics — as the T-34 did. This is where sloped armor would shine. At the time, it was a genius way to deflect and deform armor-piercing rounds without needing heavy slabs of armor that would slow down the tank.