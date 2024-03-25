All About The Soviet PT-76 Light Amphibious Tank

It wasn't long after coming through victorious in the biggest conflict of all time — World War II — that the Soviet Union and the United States ceased being allies and instead engaged in a decades-long Cold War. The arms race that followed was on a scale the world had never seen, including the stockpiling of nuclear weapons, and led to the development of advanced technology like orbital satellites and the internet. However, it also saw innovations in smaller vehicles and weapons, including tanks.

The PT-76 was the first new tank developed by the Soviet Union after World War II. It predates other Soviet tanks designed during the Cold War, like the T-62 and the T-72 main battle tank. The "76" in its name comes from the size of its main gun, while the "PT" is from the Russian translation for "Swimming Tank." That's because the biggest innovation of this light tank was that it is also amphibious, able to traverse both wet and tough terrain of Central Europe. While it's not one of the largest military tanks, its mobility made the PT-76 a vital component of the Soviet Union's armed forces — and modern-day Russia.

Its unprecedented use of water jets for this purpose isn't the only interesting aspect of the PT-76, which sees combat even today. Here is everything you need to know about the Soviet PT-76 light amphibious tank, including when it was developed and where it has deployed.