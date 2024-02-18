Everything To Know About Soviet T-72 Tanks

In terms of ground-vehicle warfare, the Soviet-developed T-72 tank is one of the most recognized as it's seen extensive combat over the years. Devised during the Cold War, this tank featured a new look that set it apart from earlier tank designs, which were much taller. For example, the T-72 main battle tank was only 86.2 inches high, whereas the earlier U.S. M60 Patton tank sat over 128 inches high. The T-72 was lower to the ground due in part to technological advances such as the auto-loading system, which replaced a human crew member.

Launched in 1973, the T-72 was a product of typical Soviet engineering of the time, which approached new projects cautiously and rarely ventured outside the box regarding design. According to Military Today, the Soviet Union made 17,831 T-72 models by 1990, and 2,034 were still on duty with the Russian Army as of 2020. Produced in multiple countries and present in dozens of armed forces around the globe, the T-72 has had a lasting impact on the battlefield. When looking at the T-72 versus the M1 Abrams, you can compare the different approaches America took in its answer to the T-72.