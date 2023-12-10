The Soviet Union's T-72 Vs T-80: The Big Differences Between Two Battle Tanks

Regardless of what the world of video game slang may have you believe, tanks aren't all intended to simply turtle up and absorb heavy damage. Lighter, more maneuverable models exploit their mobility to support allied units. Heavier models, meanwhile, evolved into the first main battle tanks, such as Britain's 55-ton Chieftain from the Cold War.

The Soviet Union, needless to say, hastened to unleash its take on the main battle tank, a versatile class of weapon that was intended to boast the power, mobility, and protection of both medium and heavy tanks. Their efforts in this area resulted in, among others, the T-72 and T-80 models. The two tanks, as their designations imply, are similar models, but some key differences set them apart.

You may think that the T-80 — dubbed the T-72 1981/3 by the Soviets — would be a rather straightforward upgrade of the earlier T-72, but there's much more to the equation than that. Here are some of the most notable differences between the two Soviet heavyweights (though perhaps not as heavy as the ill-fated Object 279).