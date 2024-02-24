Here's What Made The M26 Pershing Tank Unique From Its Predecessors

The most common American armored vehicle during World War II was the M4 Sherman. It was a good tank with decent armor and firepower capable of facing contemporary tanks like the German Panzer III and IV. However, the Germans continually made new tank models as the war dragged on.

The Americans also developed tanks to succeed the M4. However, the Heavy Tank M6—America's first heavy tank—wasn't a successful design, remaining stateside throughout the war and declared obsolete even before Germany surrendered. They also started developing the M26 Pershing to replace the Sherman. However, progress was slow as some American commanders opposed its production, deeming the current stable of armor sufficient for their needs. It wasn't until 1944 that production began for this tank.

On the other hand, the Germans were already fielding the powerful Panther medium tank and the fearsome Tiger heavy tank in 1943. These armored vehicles could overpower the M4 Sherman, as the Americans experienced during the Battle of the Bulge. Because of this, the American high command ordered the deployment of the M26 to European battlefields, with the first units arriving in January 1945.

[Featured image by Josh Hallett via Wikipedia | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]