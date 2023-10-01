The Story Of Tiger 231: The WWII Tank That Just Wouldn't Die

Tiger 231 was an impenetrable war machine from World War II that stood on the battlefield with multiple system failures and managed to retreat 37 miles on its own power. The story is as much about the tank as it is about the crew that didn't leave the wounded Tiger in what is often referred to as the largest tank battle in history, the Battle of Kursk.

After facing a defeat at Stalingrad (now called Volgograd), a battle that lasted from August 23, 1942, to February 2, 1943, the German army decided to focus on the eastern front and capture Kursk. This 150 by 100-mile region, occupied by the Soviet Army, bulged westward into the German lines, giving the Germans a strategic upper hand.

To envelop the frontline Red Army troops deployed in the bulge by surrounding them from the north and the south, Germany deployed the unified armed forces with the 503rd Heavy Tank Battalion and its 43 Tiger tanks, along with other forces, as part of Operation Citadel. This troop had some of the most advanced tanks of the time, including the legendary Tiger 231, the World War II tank that wouldn't die.