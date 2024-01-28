Why The M3 Lee/Grant Tank Was The Next Best Thing To The M4 Sherman

Land combat in World War II was dominated by the tank. The role of these hefty vehicles changed somewhat as the war evolved, with new models being manufactured and their weapons and defenses evolving. Some tank designs would become emblematic of the era, with the Allies' M3 and M4 central among them.

Light tanks and medium tanks had ample roles in the conflict, and models of the M3 provided both. The M3 Light Tank, unsurprisingly, was a light tank, also dubbed the Stuart. This model was finished in the United States in 1940 and first saw combat the next year. It boasted extreme strengths, but also had weaknesses expected of a light tank: A supportive recon machine that fell down rather heavily in terms of firepower. It sported a 37mm M6 that one unnamed soldier jokingly summed up thus, according to the National World War II Museum, "popcorn balls thrown by Little Bo Peep would have been just as effective."

Popcorn balls, naturally, weren't up to all of the ghastly combat that the conflict would see, and so something a little more powerful was also introduced. But the M3 Stuart is not to be confused with the M3 Lee. This model was a medium tank, and though it proved impactful, it would be replaced by another model in time. Even so, it served a vital role while its successor was unavailable in significant numbers.