How The M48 Tank Was Deployed In The Vietnam War

The military might of the United States has been decisive for the nation and its allies in several conflicts. In World War II, for instance, the support of the Lend-Lease program bolstered Allied supplies of weapons, tanks, and other essentials before the nation joined the fighting directly.

The Vietnam War, which began in 1954, saw American tanks again take to the field in support of an ally: the South Vietnam government in this case. U.S. involvement in the conflict began indirectly, with the introduction of military advisors, which continued apace until the next decade and escalated to the first American troops arriving in March of 1965 at Da Nang.

Their arrival was an enormous military boon to the forces of South Vietnam, whose allies in the field were armed with formidable equipment like the M48 Patton tank. The Patton, in particular, however, faced a very different type of warfare here. Here's how the tank was used during the Vietnam War and how it was taken to the mainland in the first place.