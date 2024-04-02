The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of The M3 Lee/Grant Military Tank

The United States fielded thousands of tanks during World War II, and while most people know of the M4 Sherman, another tank preceded it. The M3 Lee (called the Grant in the U.K.) was designed to function as the Army's primary medium tank across the entire theater of war until the M4 rolled off assembly lines. The tank entered development in 1940, and by late 1941, it began combat operations in Europe.

The M3's design made it useful to both U.S. and U.K. armored personnel, and by the end of its use in combat, in under two years, more than 6,250 were manufactured. The M3 wasn't as formidable as its successor, but it boasted several advancements that made it a reliable tank for European operations. Comparatively, the M3 outgunned the German Panzer IV, which entered service the previous decade. When the Panzer III and IVs received increased firepower upgrades, the M3 withdrew to make room for the far superior M4.

Despite its relatively short lifespan in military combat, the M3 has a history of support in the early days of U.S. involvement in the European theater of war. While the U.S. withdrew them from Europe, the U.K. continued operating them in the Pacific. Close to a thousand were provided to the Soviet Union between 1941 and 1943, so it has a fascinating history in and out of warfare during WWII.