10 Of The Most Eye-Catching Kawasaki Motorcycles In History

Although the manufacturing company known as Kawasaki has origins in the Victorian era, its production of two-wheeled machines came much later. Motorcycle engine manufacturing began in 1953 with the KE1, but not until 1962 did a motorcycle wear the company's badge, the Kawasaki 125cc B8, which used engineering first perfected in the company's aircraft from before WWII. Since then, the company has produced a wide range of motorcycles while establishing itself as an innovator and leader in the field.

Kawasaki's home is in Tokyo, Japan, but it has operations worldwide with manufacturing operations both in Japan and abroad. From these many facilities have come machines of all stripes to cater to the needs and desires of riders on and off the road, with many of them pushing the boundaries of performance and handling. Kawasaki bikes over the years have never been short on style, with many of its models setting trends that influenced the industry at large. With dozens of models released over the last 60 years, choosing the most stylish among them may not be the most straightforward task, but these bikes are the most eye-catching of them all.