4 Facts About The Kawasaki GPz900R Motorcycle Only Hardcore Ninja Fans Probably Know

Kawasaki began producing motorcycles in the early 1960s and soon expanded across the globe, introducing the 500 cc H1 Mach III at the end of the decade. The four-cylinder Z1 followed in 1972, and fuel injection appeared on the GPz1100 a decade later. In 1984, Kawasaki produced the GPz900R, otherwise known as the ZX 900A or the Ninja 900. This bike was the first in the long and famous series of sport bikes that includes the street-friendly Ninja 400 and 650 models, as well as the racetrack-only Ninja H2R.

None of those beasts would exist if not for the original Ninja, which kick-started a 40-year run for the super bike that is still going strong. The Ninja series is now famous across the world and well-known even to folks who have never sat on a motorcycle. Here are a few tidbits of information even loyal Kawasaki riders may not know about the granddaddy of the Ninja line.