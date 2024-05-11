5 Of The Coolest Looking 1000cc Motorcycles Ever Made
People love motorcycles for many reasons, from the thrill of tearing down the highway while weaving in and out of traffic to the convenience of a small, fuel-efficient vehicle that can quickly navigate city streets. Yet out of all the reasons people love motorcycles, one attribute stands above the rest: they look insanely cool! From the outlaw image of a Harley hog to the slick and speedy appearance of a supersport bike, motorcycles have always stood out in style compared to other ordinary motor vehicles.
However, not all motorcycles are the same. From small, affordable minibikes to hulking cruisers, sport bikes, and more, the world of motorcycles is massive and diverse. While the average engine size for adult bikes falls somewhere between 400cc and 1000cc, you can find quality — and super stylish — motorcycles well above and below that range. If you're a fan of giant engines and robust two-wheel power, we've got a treat for you. Today, we'll check out some of the coolest-looking 1000cc motorcycles. From Honda to Harley and Suzuki to Kawasaki, here are five of the most rad 1000cc bikes ever made.
Honda CBX 1000
The Honda CBX 1000 was produced between 1979 and 1982, and it's one of the coolest-looking Honda motorcycles ever made. In contrast to many bikes with one, two, and four-cylinder engines, the CBX 1000 was built with an inline six-cylinder 1047cc motor. Not only does this engine produce a tremendous amount of power — roughly 103 horsepower and top speeds of 140 miles per hour — but it also looks incredibly cool. Sprouting out of that massive engine are six exhaust pipes. On stock models, these pipes converge into a single pipe toward the bike's rear end. However, many riders choose to install six-into-six exhaust systems on their CBX bikes. Both styles give the motorcycle an aggressive and imposing look, but the six-into-six system propels the bike to another level of cool.
Outside of the CBX's motor and exhaust, the motorcycle is well-styled and features a cafe racer look, including low handlebars, a brat-style seat, and minimal fairing. In 1981 and 1982, however, Honda redesigned the CBX 1000 and gave it a sportier look. Some of the changes included the addition of a windshield, substantial increases in fairing, and a power reduction.
These days, the CBX 1000 is considered one of the best Honda motorcycles ever made and one of the great classic motorcycles overall. It's beloved for its game-changing power and, of course, its exceptionally cool looks.
Suzuki GSX-R1100
When it comes to sports bikes, the Suzuki GSX-R1100 stands out in more ways than one. Suzuki built the bike between 1986 and 1998. It's one of several motorcycles built with Suzuki's legendary GSX-R engine line, and not only is it capable of extreme power outputs, but it's also incredibly stylish. Featuring a blue and white theme with classic lines and graphics, the original GSX-R1100 is a clean, mean machine. While its lines don't take any risks, the bike features an aggressive stance, intimidating double headlights, and attractive contrasts between the paint scheme, wheels, and trim.
Suzuki didn't stop there, though. The company released several versions of the GSX-R1100, and with each update, the bike received flashy new additions, including menacing and jagged paint lines, chrome exhaust, and sportier trim and fairing designs. All of that style conceals an equally impressive amount of power. The bike is capable of producing upwards of 130 horsepower and top speeds greater than 150 miles per hour.
Ultimately, Suzuki replaced the GSX-R1100 with a slightly smaller version in the year 2000. Nevertheless, thanks to its impressive power output and wild looks, the GSX-R1100 has gone down in history as one of the best Suzuki motorcycles ever made.
Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114
Not all of the best-looking 1000cc motorcycles are vintage bikes. Some of the most badass 1000cc bikes ever built are currently in production, like the Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114. Harley has made a lot of great bikes, and many of them with flair. However, we can't get over just how attractive the Street Bob 114 is. Based on Harley's legendary WLA or Liberator bike, the Street Bob 114 features a classic bobber motorcycle look with modern style and technology. It's built with minimal fairing, a no-nonsense cushion seat with room for a passenger, mini-ape handlebars, and matte-black trim and engine components. The bike is available in four color schemes and with various customization options.
The Street Bob 114 is super cool-looking, but it's also powerful. With Harley's Milwaukee 114 engine, the bike is capable of producing 94 horsepower and traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour. Finally, the Harley Street Bob 114 is pretty badass-looking as a stock bike, but what makes this motorcycle even better is the massive selection of aftermarket upgrades and add-ons explicitly designed for the Street Bob 114. For riders looking for an excellent and modern base bike with classic looks and contemporary technology, the Street Bob 114 provides a wonderful blank canvas to add any of the vast number of customization options.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Not only is it one of the coolest-looking bikes of all time, but the Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made. The company has produced many versions of the Ninja bike over the years, and right now, Kawasaki sells 13 different Ninja models. However, for this article, we're focusing on the Ninja ZX-10R, a 998cc green beast designed to tear up the streets in style.
The Ninja ZX-10R is a supersport bike capable of producing upwards of 200 horsepower and top speeds greater than 180 miles per hour. It comes with a maximum fairing to protect the rider, increase aerodynamics, and improve style. The bike's lines are aggressive, and it's available in four different color schemes. Most of those color schemes are based on Kawasaki's legendary green, but the base model comes blacked out and features a supremely intimidating look. One of our favorite color schemes, however, is the KRT edition. Featuring the exclusive Kawasaki Racing Team paint job, the bike has the perfect combination of green and black. A prominent graphic displaying Ninja on the front fairing stands out and identifies the motorcycle and its iconic history, while its low riding position and aggressive stance give it an imposing speed-demon style.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Bobbers are one of the most popular motorcycle customization types. The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a modern interpretation of the classic bike style. It features an old-school design, dripping with vintage flair, and a wealth of new-school technology and safety features.
The Bonneville Bobber has a classic bobber look, including a single spring seat, minimal fairing and fenders, low handlebars, and a bobbed rear fender. It comes in four color schemes: jet black, black and gray, red, and a special stealth purple edition. Each version looks exceptionally cool. However, the stealth purple edition really stands out, as it begins as a plum color near the back of the gas tank and transitions to a deep purple-black near the handlebars. The trim and engine components are matte-black and chrome, creating a beautiful distinction with the primary colors and giving the bike a muscular look to match its aggressive stance.
The remaining Bonneville Bobber color schemes give the bike a more traditional look. Whether red, black, or black and gray, the bike looks like something out of the '50s. All of that classic panache is paired with the bike's modern features, like high-performance brakes, ABS, customizable ride modes, and cruise control, adding substance to style to make the Bonneville Bobber one of the coolest-looking bikes on the road today.