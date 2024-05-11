5 Of The Coolest Looking 1000cc Motorcycles Ever Made

The Honda CBX 1000 was produced between 1979 and 1982, and it's one of the coolest-looking Honda motorcycles ever made. In contrast to many bikes with one, two, and four-cylinder engines, the CBX 1000 was built with an inline six-cylinder 1047cc motor. Not only does this engine produce a tremendous amount of power — roughly 103 horsepower and top speeds of 140 miles per hour — but it also looks incredibly cool. Sprouting out of that massive engine are six exhaust pipes. On stock models, these pipes converge into a single pipe toward the bike's rear end. However, many riders choose to install six-into-six exhaust systems on their CBX bikes. Both styles give the motorcycle an aggressive and imposing look, but the six-into-six system propels the bike to another level of cool.

Outside of the CBX's motor and exhaust, the motorcycle is well-styled and features a cafe racer look, including low handlebars, a brat-style seat, and minimal fairing. In 1981 and 1982, however, Honda redesigned the CBX 1000 and gave it a sportier look. Some of the changes included the addition of a windshield, substantial increases in fairing, and a power reduction.

These days, the CBX 1000 is considered one of the best Honda motorcycles ever made and one of the great classic motorcycles overall. It's beloved for its game-changing power and, of course, its exceptionally cool looks.