Every New BMW Motorcycle Announced For 2025 So Far
BMW is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in Europe. The German-designed, Austria and Britain-manufactured motorcycle company makes a wide range of two-wheeled vehicles, including sport bikes, touring bikes, naked street bikes, heritage roadsters, adventure bikes, and even a few more experimental urban mobility vehicles that defy classification. The company has built its reputation on a long history of reliability and performance, and so every year, enthusiasts look forward to seeing what new models it has in store. Now, as 2024 draws to a close, BMW has started making a few announcements about the bikes that we're going to see in its 2025 lineup.
The focus in early announcements had primarily been on superbikes and hyper-naked street bikes, but we're now starting to see a much wider array of different kinds of vehicles across a range of different engine sizes. 19 motorcycles have been announced so far, including bikes from the CE, G, F, R, S, M, and K lines. All of BMW's 2025 models will now have access to the Ultimate Care Break-In Service for inspections and scheduled maintenance, and many of them will have several other changes as well. Some may be specific to certain trim packages while others will have changes across the entire line. Here's a bit more about these new bikes and some of the changes that BMW is going to be making from their previous iterations.
The CE 02 and CE 04
Of all the Motorrad vehicles that BMW makes, there are few more interesting or unique than the CE 02 and CE 04. Both of these vehicles are fully electric and each has its own original design that utterly defies categorization.
The CE 02 is nicknamed the eParkourer and has a body that looks like a cross between an old flat bench street bike and a fat-tired mini dirt bike. It's designed to be a lightweight and easy-to-ride vehicle that makes for a fun way to enjoy urban environments with its 59 MPH top speed giving it just enough juice to comfortably navigate most city speedways. It doesn't seem like the new version will be changing much from the 2024 though. BMW has announced that the 2025 model will no longer have BMW Connected Services for smart technology integration. It seems that the bike will physically remain the same, however.
The CE 04 is a completely different vehicle from the 02. This one is more like a cross between a scooter and a touring motorcycle, with a low center of gravity and a long frame that looks unlike anything else on the road. According to BMW, the 2025 model will have an adaptive headlight, Ride Modes Pro, ABS Pro, and a Tire Pressure Monitor as part of its Updated Premium package with seat heating as a separate stand-alone option.
The G 310 R and G 310 GS
Those who are just getting started or who prefer a smaller engine in their motorcycle might be interested in the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. Both of these bikes are powered by the same 313cc water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts, and wet sump lubrication. This gives them up to 34 horsepower at 9,250 RPM and up to 20 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 RPM, allowing them to hit a maximum speed of 88 MPH. That certainly isn't going to impress anyone at the racetrack, but it is just enough speed that you can safely get away with highway travel.
They are actually two different kinds of motorcycles though. The G310 R is a naked street bike that specializes in urban riding whereas the G 310 GS is more of an adventure bike that is made for a hybrid of road and off-road travel.
This is another instance where it doesn't look like we're going to see much change between the 2024 and 2025 models though. The only change that BMW has listed is that these two bikes with both now come with the Ultimate Care Break-In Service.
F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure
Next up, we have three new motorcycles in the F-series: the F 800 GS, the F 900 GS, and the F 900 GS Adventure. The names of these models are a bit confusing since all three of them are actually adventure motorcycles which means they're crossover bikes that are great for long-distance road travel as well as off-road excursions and trail riding. Also, despite what the naming conventions might have you think, all three are powered by an 895cc engine. Interestingly enough, these engines are the same size, but they don't have the same specs. The power output is very different. The 800 GS only puts out 86 maximum horsepower at 6,750 RPM, while the 900 GS and 900 GS adventure can push it further, with each of them managing to get up to 105 horsepower at 8,500 RPM. This gives the 800 GS a maximum speed of 118 MPH, while its siblings can each break 120.
In 2025, the 800 GS will have an updated Premium Package that will have updated headlights, heated grips, and additional hand protection. The 2025 900 GS will no longer include the M Endurance Chain in the Premium package, though will still be able to get it on the Enduro Package Pro and the Off-Road Package. No major design changes are happening on the 900 GS Adventure.
R 12, R 12 nineT, R 1300 GS, and R 1300 GS Adventure
The BMW R-series motorcycles are split between several different types of bikes. The standard R 12 is a classic cruiser with a boxer-style 1,170 cc engine. Its cafe racer aesthetic gives it the look and feel of an older, more vintage motorcycle that keeps its rider in an upright and relaxed posture. The R 12 nineT has the same engine, but the design is more sleek and modern. It's a naked street bike that places the rider in a slightly more aggressive position. Then there's the R 1300 GS and the R13 GS Adventure. These are both adventure models with on and off-road capabilities, though the GSA has a larger tank and fairing, more wind protection, a higher seat height, an extra inch of suspension travel, and several other enhanced features.
The 2025 R 12 and R 12 nineT are both getting the same changes in 2025. They will have a Pro Black headlight in place of the Pro Aluminum that was previously available as part of their Premium Packages and all trims of both bikes will also now have a USB Type-C outlet that allows you to connect your smart devices using Connected Ride Control. The R 1300 GS will now have Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) which BMW states, "makes motorcycling even more convenient and offers an exciting new riding experience through automated gearshifts."
The R 1300 GSA is seeing the biggest changes though. It will also be getting the new ASA, as well as an entirely new boxer engine, a redesigned chassis, ABS, torque control, brake control, traction control, hill-start control, three additional riding modes, dynamic suspension adjustment, vehicle height and comfort control, hand protectors, cruise control, smartphone charging, and several other optional features.
S 1000 R, S 1000 RR, and S 1000 XR
The S-series motorcycles are going to be seeing some big changes as well. There are three models in this series and each of them has a different riding philosophy. The BMW S 1000 R has a naked street bike-inspired aesthetic but contains supersport architecture inside the chassis that makes it more performance-focused. The S 1000 RR, on the other hand, is supersport from start to finish. It has a more aggressive design and boosts performance from the 170 horsepower at 11,000 RPM shared by the other two 999cc bikes to an impressive 205 horsepower at 13,000 RPM–allowing it to reach a top speed of 188 MPH. Then there's the S 1000 XR which offers a similar amount of power to the S 1000 R, but is more of a touring motorcycle that balances performance with long-distance comfort.
All three of these bikes are going to see some big changes. The 2025 S 1000 R is getting a M Quick-Action Throttle, drag torque control, an Optimized Shift Assistant, a USB-C socket under the seat, a new dual-flow LED headlight, Standard Intelligent Emergency call capability, and several small adjustments to the wheelbase, final drive ratio, and license plate holder. The RR is getting new winglets that offer up to 13.2 lbs. of additional downforce, Standard Pro Riding Modes, the M Quick-Action Throttle, new side fairing, and a new front wheel cover that will have brake ducts. The XR doesn't appear to have any physical changes, however.
M 1000 R, M 1000 RR, and M 1000 XR
There are three models in the BMW M-Series as well and they follow a similar pattern to the S-Series. The M 1000 R is a combination of naked street aesthetics and superbike performance–though it's a bit more powerful than its S counterpart. It has a 999cc engine that pushes 205 horsepower at 13,000 RPM. The M 1000 RR is a more sport-forward bike that has identical power output to the standard S, but with a more aggressive and performance-focused design. Finally, there's the M 1000 XR which BMW describes as, "the lightest and most powerful production crossover bike in the world."
The new 2025 M 1000 R will have a dual-flow LED headlight, the M Quick-Action Throttles, new M winglets, clutch and generator cover, and a new rear frame and swingarm. The M 1000 RR will have a new cylinder head design, a new titanium exhaust, the M Quick-Shift Throttle, Standard ABS Pro with Brake Slide Assist, and M winglets. It will also have a new fairing design and a new frame that will have the engine mount on the left and modified flex in the steering head. Once again, the XR edition will receive no new physical updates.
K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B
The biggest bikes that BMW makes are in the K-series. The K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B are all touring motorcycles. Each of them has a slightly different design philosophy, with the GT coming in as the standard option, the B favoring cargo storage, and the GTL adding features that emphasize comfort. They are all made for long-distance highway travel and they are all powered by 1,649cc six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engines that have four valves per cylinder. This makes all of them an excellent choice for seating up miles of pavement on a cross-country road trip.
The changes to these motorcycles for the 2025 line are pretty mild compared to some of the others we've seen so far. The K 1600 GT and GTL are both adding a center stand as part of the Premium Package. Meanwhile, the K 1600 B will not be receiving any physical updates as BMW only lists the Ultimate Care Break-In Service that all of the company's new motorcycles are receiving in 2025.