Where Are BMW Motorcycle Engines Built & When Was The First One Produced?

With over a hundred years of history, BMW has produced a ton of iconic vehicles across its multiple brands, including its motorcycle arm, BMW Motorrad. For many car and motorcycle lovers, the company often showcases the best of renowned German engineering. Throughout the years, BMW has produced some pretty successful motorcycles from the pioneering BMW R12 with its hydraulic telescopic fork to the award-winning R18. But are they still truly made in Germany?

Advertisement

In 2020, the carmaker revealed plans of moving its manufacturing of gas engines to plants in Austria and Britain, with eight- and twelve-cylinder engines being made in Britain, to make room for EV production by 2026 (via Reuters). In 2024, the German manufacturer issued a press release stating that it would stop producing combustion engines for good in its historic Munich plant in 2027, signaling major progress in its push toward an electrified future.

According to its website, BMW confirms that the lead plant for the global production of its line of motorcycles from BMW Motorrad remains based in the district of Spandau in Berlin, and the company's main headquarters remain firmly based in Munich.

Advertisement

The German manufacturer, however, is far from abandoning its roots. In 2019, the BMW Group Due Diligence report [PDF] revealed that 43% of its suppliers are still based in Germany. This is followed by 34% in other European countries, plus suppliers from Asia, Africa, and the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) zone. As far as manufacturing goes, BMW also has several plants for its vehicles that span Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, India, and China.