These Dirt Bikes Are Some Of The Rarest In Existence

Riding dirt bikes is an experience like no other. The freedom of hitting the trail with horsepower on demand is a compelling idea, and manufacturers have been building and distributing machines for many decades to fulfill a demand for ever-more-rugged bikes. Motorcycles modified to use for scrambles, which were races occurring off-road on a set course, became popular following WWI, and surplus military motorcycles after WWII continued to fuel the popularity. Only in the 1950s did manufacturers produce dedicated off-road motorcycles that would eventually be called dirt bikes.

Since then, there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of brands of motorcycle coming from all corners of the globe. Japan is well-known for Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki, but in the 1950s, there were innumerable brands trying to make it and these now classic dirt bikes paved the way for today's sophisticated sport. While most of these were street bikes, dirt bike production through the '60s gave rise to global brands such as Husqvarna, CZ, KTM, Maico, Can-AM, and more. With so many manufacturers duking it out for sales, many models did not sell well and are rare today but not necessarily valuable. Considering the vast graveyard of dirt bike manufacturing, shooing rare bikes is a bit of a subjective exercise. Nonetheless, here are the rarest models of dirt bike all with attributes that make them worth celebrating.