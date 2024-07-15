10 Of The Most Successful BMW Motorcycles In History

BMW Motorrad may not have manufactured the best-selling motorcycle of all time (that honor goes to Honda's Super Cub), but it's made plenty of waves in the industry. Ever since the company's debut in 1923 at the German Motor Show, BMW has been innovating. Unsurprisingly, Motorrad has released many successful motorcycles while its counterpart was releasing cars.

From its first-ever motorcycle to its best-selling off-road bikes, BMW Motorrad has had plenty of successes over the years. Its sales have skyrocketed since 1923, with hundreds of thousands of motorcycles sold each year. Since 2006, Statista data shows that BMW Motorrad has only had one downward-trending year (2019). Otherwise, BMW has been selling more bikes each year than the year prior.

In 2023, the motorcycle manufacturer sold 209,257 units, according to BMW sales data, breaking all prior company records for its 100th anniversary. The head of the company, Markus Flasch, highlighted the successes by saying, "BMW Motorrad remains the world's number one in the premium motorcycle and scooter segment and once again demonstrates the brand's successful strategic orientation."

It's tough to argue with the premium label, and BMW has outsold some motorcycle companies, such as Harley-Davidson, which sold 162,771 bikes in 2023. However, not every successful BMW motorcycle has sold hundreds of thousands of units — sometimes because BMW only produces a limited number. With that in mind, here are ten of the most successful BMW motorcycles in history, based on notoriety, innovations, resale value, and sales figures.