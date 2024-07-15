10 Of The Most Successful BMW Motorcycles In History
BMW Motorrad may not have manufactured the best-selling motorcycle of all time (that honor goes to Honda's Super Cub), but it's made plenty of waves in the industry. Ever since the company's debut in 1923 at the German Motor Show, BMW has been innovating. Unsurprisingly, Motorrad has released many successful motorcycles while its counterpart was releasing cars.
From its first-ever motorcycle to its best-selling off-road bikes, BMW Motorrad has had plenty of successes over the years. Its sales have skyrocketed since 1923, with hundreds of thousands of motorcycles sold each year. Since 2006, Statista data shows that BMW Motorrad has only had one downward-trending year (2019). Otherwise, BMW has been selling more bikes each year than the year prior.
In 2023, the motorcycle manufacturer sold 209,257 units, according to BMW sales data, breaking all prior company records for its 100th anniversary. The head of the company, Markus Flasch, highlighted the successes by saying, "BMW Motorrad remains the world's number one in the premium motorcycle and scooter segment and once again demonstrates the brand's successful strategic orientation."
It's tough to argue with the premium label, and BMW has outsold some motorcycle companies, such as Harley-Davidson, which sold 162,771 bikes in 2023. However, not every successful BMW motorcycle has sold hundreds of thousands of units — sometimes because BMW only produces a limited number. With that in mind, here are ten of the most successful BMW motorcycles in history, based on notoriety, innovations, resale value, and sales figures.
BMW R32 (1923 to 1926)
Arguably the most successful BMW motorcycle in history was the BMW R 32. It was BMW's first-ever motorcycle, and it was an epic innovation. Bavarian Motor Works actually began with two separate factories for aircraft that later merged and began innovating (BMW's logo was even meant to suggest a rotating propeller). After WWI, when Germany was no longer allowed to manufacture machines of war, BMW began tinkering with motorcycles.
The R 32 was born after BMW began manufacturing motorcycle engines for other companies. Once the R 32 debuted, thanks to Max Friz, it soon became a racing machine. After various improvements for pro racing, the R 37 was re-released. It also made headlines on the track: BMW highlights that it won all the 500 ccm German Championships between 1924 and 1929.
BMW even broke the absolute speed record in 1929 with the R 32, an impressive feat for a motorcycle with a paltry sales record — at least compared to today's numbers. It's said that BMW only sold about 3,100 R 32s, and, most impressively, they were all constructed by hand.
The factory-sold 1923 BMW R 32 had a 486 ccm engine, 8.5 horsepower, and a maximum speed of about 56 MPH. It cost 2,200 Goldmarks, which equates to about $550 USD (in 1923 values).
[Featured image by Arnaud 25 via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]
BMW R12 (1935 to 1942)
BMW's R12 was another innovation: it (and the subsequent R 17) had the first hydraulic telescopic fork. BMW Motorrad was the first manufacturer anywhere in the world to swap a leaf spring fork for a telescopic one. The feature became popular in racing, which makes sense given BMW's roots. However, the technology was also an innovation for off-road motorcycle events, which BMW also got involved in early on.
The BMW R12 also broke records with its technology. Riding a modified BMW, Ernst Henne broke the world speed record with a faired 500 ccm bike, reaching over 173 mph. The consumer-available R 12 was tamer, but the hydraulically damped telescopic front fork improved the ride and the rider's comfort.
The original BMW R12 was manufactured from 1935 to 1942, and about 30,000 units were sold. The R12 was also famous for being involved in World War II, complete with a sidecar for transporting people and goods. While it may not have been a huge commercial success, the R12 was successful in many ways, including inspiring future generations of BMW Motorrad bikes.
Case in point? A revamped model is available in modern times. The current BMW R12 is an 1170cc bike with 95 horsepower and a maximum speed of 126 mph. A 2024 R12 retails for just over $12,000.
[Featured image by Lothar Spurzem via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 2.0 DE]
BMW R69 S (1960 to 1969)
In the 1960s, BMW continued to enjoy many engineering successes. It first released the R69 series in 1960, and in 1969, the R69 S debuted. The S was the sports model of the line and was the "fastest production German motorcycle," maxing out at over 108 mph with 42 horsepower. This was also, according to BMW, one of the earliest bikes manufactured not just for Europe, but also the U.S. market. The R69 S also traveled to other continents.
Unsurprisingly, the R69 S is still valuable today, partly because only 11,316 were manufactured (no word on exactly how many of them were then shipped to the U.S.). There's a reason the bike was never mass-produced, and it's purely due to BMW's focus on using engineers for assembly, rather than hiring production staff. High-quality materials were another damper on production, but meant that many R69 S models are still on the road today.
Another reason the R69 S is so valuable? Riders report great gas mileage upwards of 50 mpg, although it will cost you to get the gas savings. A classic BMW R69 S can cost upwards of $40,000 depending on the condition.
[Featured image by Stribrohorak via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 3.0]
BMW R90 S (1973 to 1976)
A significant innovation happened in the 1970s with BMW. 1970 was BMW's aerodynamic era, with the release of cockpits and full fairings on its newer models. The R \90 S was one of the first bikes to have a full fairing and was the first to exceed 750cc.
BMW's bubble fairing was developed in a wind tunnel, and that testing also seemed to help the bike's specs. The 1973 R90 S achieved a top speed of over 124 MPH (and a twin disc brake helped slow it down when needed). The bike also came with new colors, which was the most-reported-on feature of the bike.
As far as success goes, the R90 S was a turning point for BMW and earned tons of media attention. BMW also claims the bike was the "design classic of the 1970s." The success was all thanks to Bob Lutz, who was the mastermind behind the new bike.
Lutz brought in Hans Muth, who designed the Suzuki Katana. The result was a fast bike (it could reach 125 mph) with an 898cc engine. At the time, the R 90 S cost about $3,400, but in 2022, a restored bike fetched $60,000 at auction.
Today, BMW is one of the few manufacturers to make 1000cc motorcycles, and it's all thanks to the groundbreaking R90 S.
[Featured image by Nathanael Burton via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 2.0]
BMW S1000 RR (2008 to present)
Based on BMW Motorrad's sales data from 2023, the S1000 RR was one of its top-selling bikes with 11,442 units sold. However, the S1000 RR wasn't only successful in 2023. The bike has been on the market since 2008 and has quite the reputation as one of the best supersport bikes.
The S1000 RR is one of BMW's fastest motorcycles, and it makes sense because this was one of the brand's entries for competitive racing. With styling that blends in with both the Kawasaki Ninja and Suzuki GSX, this superbike was something new for BMW. It wasn't just the styling — BMW had backed away from competitive racing ages prior, but decided that World Superbike was a safer alternative to MotoGP racing.
The first generation of the S1000 RR became available in 2009, because BMW had to sell them to consumers (at least 1,000) before it could race one. Since then, the R 1000 RR has had multiple iterations, with the 2024 model reaching 188 mph with a 205 horsepower engine.
You might not need that much speed off the race track, but it's served BMW well on the track. Since BMW entered the Superbike scene in 2009, the company has won 15 World Championships and dozens of awards in lower-level competitions (such as the British Superbike Championship).
[Featured image by Jiří Sedláček via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]
BMW R1200 GS (2004 to 2019)
BMW Motorrad first developed the R1200 GS in 2003 in what it called a "new era" for the GS. The lighter-weight (but higher horsepower — it had a max of 98 horsepower) bike was yet another innovation in yet another special area of the motorcycle manufacturing world: Adventure bikes. BMW's GS was already on the radar, with the R 80 GS winning the Dakar Rally four times (its other wins were thanks to the F650 RR).
BMW itself calls the R1200 GS "iconic" and noted that it climbed the sales charts from 2003 onward, despite the addition of the R 1200 GS Adventure plus an air-liquid cooled version in 2013. Other versions have followed, including the R1250 GS and R1250 GS Adventure.
Despite the R1200 GS being one of the best BMW motorcycles ever made, it is no longer available in its original form. Instead, its predecessors took over that market segment with more CCs and horsepower; the R 1250 GS has 1254 CCs and 136 horsepower.
Fortunately, the R 1200 GS and its sibling the 1300 GS are both considered some of the most reliable motorcycles ever built, so it could be worth shopping for a used R 1200 GS or splurging on a new R 1300 GS (for around $19,890 MSRP).
[Featured image by maudig via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 3.0]
BMW R nineT (2014 to present)
Like previous models, BMW calls the R nineT a "design icon" thanks to its classic roadster styling and customization options. The R nineT was released for the brand's 90th anniversary and reflected many of BMW's innovations over the years. It's also the most customizable BMW, according to the brand.
BMW also released a BMW R nineT 100 Years edition, as well as an R nineT Pure, a Scrambler, and various other iterations. In essence, the nineT can be any kind of bike you want, whether that's a racing bike, an off-road model, or a scrambler.
A new R nineT has 110 horsepower with an 1170cc engine and can reach speeds of "over" 124 MPH. BMW also notes that the nineT can accelerate to 62 mph in only 3.5 seconds.
A base model nineT retails for $15,945, but the additions that BMW offers to customize it will likely add a substantial cost. For example, color options like Aluminum Matte will cost you $1,000, while an add-on with heated grips, cruise control, and additional features costs another $1,000 (heated grips and cruise control are apparently free as singular add-ons, though).
However, the R nineT Pure is both cheaper and said to have lower maintenance costs compared to other BMWs (and other brands, too). The Pure even comes sans tachometer, but that doesn't mean you won't enjoy the ride.
[Featured image by Jakub "Flyz1" Maciejewski via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]
BMW F750 GS (2017 to present)
You already know that BMW's GS series is a best-seller, but the F750 GS is worth a shoutout on its own. It's one of best selling in 2023 (and so is the entire F-series), according to BMW. The company sold 62,834 F-series units, with 11,064 of those being F750 GS models. BMW also noted that the F750 GS is "particularly popular with new customers," but didn't offer an explanation as to whether those were new to BMW or new riders, in general.
It could be either, of course — F 750 GS is one of BMW's most affordable bikes, which makes it perfect for newer riders with lower budgets. An F 750 GS starts at $9,995 MSRP while added features will, of course, up the cost. The bike is reportedly easy to handle and even has an extra low seat height option at 29.9 inches (another possible reason it's popular with newbies). The 853 cc engine offers 77 horsepower and reaches a maximum speed of 118 MPH.
The F 750 GS was apparently such a boon for business that BMW Motorrad released multiple variations, including the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. Like other GS models, the F 750 GS offers "premium riding enjoyment" (per BMW) and on and off-road capabilities. BMW also improved upon the 750 GS with each release, and riders can choose from multiple color options.
[Featured image by Stuetze9 via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]
BMW R1250 GS and GS Adventure (2019 to 2023)
Together, the R1250 GS and GS Adventure achieved a sales total of 56,000 units in 2023. Calling it a "customary strong performance," BMW seems to toot its own horn by calling out the R 1250 GS as one of its most successful motorcycles.
The R1250 GS is one of BMW's pricier bikes (starting at an MSRP of $17,995), but it might be worth the investment, if its track record is any indication. The R 1250 GS has been going strong since it replaced the R 1200 GS in 2019, but BMW considers it part of the brand lineage, highlighting the "four decades" that the bike has been "an icon."
An adventure-ready model, the R1250 GS is a dynamic bike with plenty of modern features that make it enjoyable, comfortable, and safer to ride. With 136 horsepower and 1254 ccs, the R1250 GS can reach speeds of over 124 miles per hour.
In our opinion, the 1250 GS Adventure is also one of the coolest adventure bikes you can buy. It's powerful, comfortable, and dynamic — if a bit expensive with all the bells and whistles.
[Featured image by Matti Blume via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]
BMW R18 (2020 to present)
The R18 is one of the most underrated BMW bikes, but it has a special claim to fame as the largest ever boxer from BMW Motorrad. BMW also points out that the R 18 has "timeless design features" that make it a favorite for fans of earlier model years. There's also a special limited edition R 18 100 Years, but only 1,923 of those were sold.
Multiple paint colors (from Black Storm Metallic to Velvet Green Metallic) let you customize the R18, and there are many other options for personalization. However, custom paint will come at a price of at least a few hundred dollars (cost appears to depend on the color you choose during customization).
The R18 offers 91 horsepower with an 1802cc engine and a maximum speed of just over 111 mph. It's not BMW's fastest bike by any means, but it has garnered attention. The BMW R 18 was the third-place winner in the "Chopper/Cruiser" category for MOTORRAD magazine's "Motorcycle of the Year 2024" competition. The awards were voted on by readers, so this time, it's not BMW labeling its own motorcycles iconic.
[Featured image by Wikisympathisant via Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0]