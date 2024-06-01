Here's Why The BMW R69S Motorcycle Is Still So Valuable Today
Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) has been making innovative, reliable, and exciting bikes since 1923's R 32. The best BMW motorcycles ever made span across styles and purposes, and showcase their important contribution to the industry. But one series from the 1960s has captured enthusiasts and collector's attention in the last few years: the R69S. The BMW R69S is a fine-looking touring bike, but why do some consider it "one of the finest and certainly most collectible bikes of all time," sending its value through the roof?
There are a few reasons the R69S has risen in the ranks to become a highly coveted and expensive model to own today. First, the build quality and attention to detail during manufacturing made this motorcycle reliable. Many units were well cared for and handed down, remaining with the same family for decades, thanks to proper motorcycle maintenance. Secondly, the design combined all the right ingredients to create an unbelievable ride and feel that enabled efficient long-distance touring. Lastly, only 11,316 BMW R69S models were made, and that makes them a rare commodity.
Built by engineers
A vehicle factory relies on many workers that perform various duties on an assembly line. While these low-skilled workers may be familiar with their particular step in the process, typically, their knowledge of the inner workings or more complex aspects of the bike is limited. Manufacturers benefit from this compartmentalized approach because it's efficient and cost-effective. If each assembler understands their specific station, further training, which can be expensive, is unnecessary.
During the 1960s, BMW had other ideas, and although they were losing money on each R69S they produced, the results were nothing short of fantastic. Skilled engineers were put in place of production workers on the assembly line, and their enhanced skills provided for exceptional levels of meticulousness when crafting or assembling specific components. BMW also refused to use anything but high-quality materials, which would not only last longer, but would hopefully guarantee a better result.
Comfortable, efficient, and rare
The BMW R69S was made from 1960 through 1969 and experienced some changes during its run. There was also a U.S. version of the R69 made for a few years starting in 1967, and it featured a telescopic fork as opposed to the Earles-pattern forks. The two-cylinder 594cc engine produces 42 horsepower and can reach speeds of up to 110 mph. BMW added "rubber-mounted anti-vibration damper[s]" to improve ride comfort.
The R69S came equipped with either a saddle-seat or bench seat configuration, and they were also quite efficient. You can achieve 53 mpg on this touring bike, allowing for stretches of nearly 190 miles on one tank of fuel in ideal circumstances. Previous owners of the R69S have reported numerous cross-country rides.
With a limited number of units in circulation, the BMW R69S can be difficult to find and expensive to purchase. According to Classic.com, there have been 53 R69S motorcycles sold since 2020, ranging in price from $7,500 to as high as $45,250. This classic 1960s BMW is a great example of a vintage motorcycle that every collector would love to own.