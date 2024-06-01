Here's Why The BMW R69S Motorcycle Is Still So Valuable Today

Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) has been making innovative, reliable, and exciting bikes since 1923's R 32. The best BMW motorcycles ever made span across styles and purposes, and showcase their important contribution to the industry. But one series from the 1960s has captured enthusiasts and collector's attention in the last few years: the R69S. The BMW R69S is a fine-looking touring bike, but why do some consider it "one of the finest and certainly most collectible bikes of all time," sending its value through the roof?

There are a few reasons the R69S has risen in the ranks to become a highly coveted and expensive model to own today. First, the build quality and attention to detail during manufacturing made this motorcycle reliable. Many units were well cared for and handed down, remaining with the same family for decades, thanks to proper motorcycle maintenance. Secondly, the design combined all the right ingredients to create an unbelievable ride and feel that enabled efficient long-distance touring. Lastly, only 11,316 BMW R69S models were made, and that makes them a rare commodity.