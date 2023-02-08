This Forgotten British Motorcycle Was One Of Steve McQueen's Favorites

Steve McQueen is an icon to car and motorcycle fans worldwide. He collected some of the finest racing hardware of his day, helped give the '68 Mustang the legendary status it deserved, and of course, loved motorcycles. In fact, McQueen was famous for talking filmmakers into working his hobby into their stories, pushing for a motorcycle sequence in "The Great Escape," among others.

Like any good gearhead, McQueen even had an unsung, unusual ride he was particularly fond of. Motorcycle Classics puts McQueen's motorcycle collection at over 200, but among the Harleys, Triumphs, Husqvarnas, and sundry two-wheeled legends (per Hagerty), he described something completely different as "the best handling bike I've ever owned."

One obscure British bike held the key to McQueen's heart, especially after he'd given it a suitable custom job. According to Hagerty, the same ride captured the attention of legendary stuntman and motocross racer Bud Ekins, who doubled for McQueen in some of his most dangerous stunts.