10 Of The Coolest BMW Motorcycles Ever Made

Originally established as a manufacturer of aircraft engines, Bayerische Motoren Werke, commonly referred to as BMW and founded in Bavaria, was forced to retire its wings at the close of World War I. It then jumped into motorcycle manufacturing in 1923 as BMW Motorrad –- that's German for motorcycle -– and became known for developing breakthrough technology. In fact, the company introduced many motorcycle firsts such as ABS braking, digital engine electronics, and adaptive headlights.

As an avid rider of motorcycles since the age of 13, I appreciate the no-nonsense design of a BMW and the way they are built with more concern for how they ride over how they look. BMWs do not need tacky and flashy chrome to show off –- they are a true rider's bike. I have ridden most sizes and classes of motorcycle from 50cc mopeds to V-twin cruisers, so I genuinely appreciate a bike made with the rider's experience at the forefront. Nonetheless, BMW still manages to build attractive bikes with a distinct European flair.

Looking through more than a century of BMW motorcycles, you can find scores of cool models. Regardless, a few stand out. Considering bikes with particularly deft styling and a combination of clever features that elevate them above other contemporary machines, I have chosen 10 of the coolest bikes from BMW past and present with qualities such that any rider should be able to find something to like.

