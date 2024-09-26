How Fast Can BMW's Electric Motorcycle Go & What Does The CE 02 Cost?

BMW is synonymous with high-performance vehicles, ranging from luxury sedans and robust SUVs to powerful sports cars, including the renowned M Series models. Since 1923, when it released the BMW R32, the German giant has been a major player in the motorcycle industry, producing some of the coolest bikes ever made.

BMW launched its first electric vehicle, the i3, in 2013. The i3 was officially discontinued in 2022, but the Bavarian automaker apparently has big plans when it comes to electric vehicles. The CE 02 is evidence of that. This BMW electric motorcycle is neither a moped nor a scooter, but a rather unique urban-oriented vehicle with wide appeal.

What about performance, though? How fast is the CE 02? How much does it cost, and who is it for? For a start, the CE 02 can reach a top speed of 59 mph, while the base model is priced at $7,599. Here's what else you need to know about this innovative BMW electric motorcycle.