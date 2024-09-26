How Fast Can BMW's Electric Motorcycle Go & What Does The CE 02 Cost?
BMW is synonymous with high-performance vehicles, ranging from luxury sedans and robust SUVs to powerful sports cars, including the renowned M Series models. Since 1923, when it released the BMW R32, the German giant has been a major player in the motorcycle industry, producing some of the coolest bikes ever made.
BMW launched its first electric vehicle, the i3, in 2013. The i3 was officially discontinued in 2022, but the Bavarian automaker apparently has big plans when it comes to electric vehicles. The CE 02 is evidence of that. This BMW electric motorcycle is neither a moped nor a scooter, but a rather unique urban-oriented vehicle with wide appeal.
What about performance, though? How fast is the CE 02? How much does it cost, and who is it for? For a start, the CE 02 can reach a top speed of 59 mph, while the base model is priced at $7,599. Here's what else you need to know about this innovative BMW electric motorcycle.
How the BMW CE 02 performs
The BMW CE 02 is equipped with an air-cooled synchronous electric motor that can deliver 15 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and generate a torque of 40.5 lb-ft. This BMW electric motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 30 mph in three seconds, which is quite impressive for a bike that is designed for urban commuting.
In that context, the top speed of 59 mph can be considered impressive as well. Compared to the fastest electric motorcycles in the world, the BMW CE 02 naturally falls short. For example, the Energica Ego RS can reach a maximum speed of 150 mph, while the Lightning LS-218 clocks in at 218 mph.
The CE 02 is powered by two 1.96-kWh batteries that deliver a range of 56 miles on a full charge, as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). This is more than enough for short trips around the city, daily commutes, and such, but those who suffer from electric car range anxiety probably aren't interested in bikes like the BMW CE 02 in the first place.
Who is the BMW CE 02 for?
So, who is the BMW CE 02 for? Lightweight, compact, and agile, this BMW electric motorcycle is ideal for city commuters. If you live in an urban area and need a stylish and practical vehicle that you can park almost anywhere, the CE 02 is a fantastic option — if you have the budget for it, that is.
The starting price of $7,599 definitely positions the CE 02 as a premium option. For instance, you can get the Aventura-X electric scooter for under $4,000, or the Super Soco TC for even less. There are a few other electric motorcycles that won't break the bank that are worth considering if you have to work within a tighter budget.
The BMW CE 02 is not really a full-sized motorcycle, but it strikes a happy balance between performance and agility. BMW is working on further expanding its electric motorcycle lineup, so it will be interesting to see what they have in store for us, but the CE 02 ticks all the right boxes for riders looking for a fun electric option.