Here's Why The BMW i3 Was Discontinued

EVs have come a long way over the last 10 years or so, and one pioneer of the current electric wave was the BMW i3. The i3 had a lot of characteristics you might spot in other early electric cars: The technology wasn't quite there and was limited in some aspects, the styling stood out to mixed reviews, and lessons were learned from it. Instead it was a unique looking vehicle, with limited range and a high price tag.

The vehicle's range was such an issue that a version with a "range extender" was released. Said range extender contained a small gas tank that could be filled and used to power a generator which would in turn add some much needed charge to the batteries. Although it was an odd addition to the BMW lineup, and it had its faults. That said, some loved its unique styling, while others had the kind of lifestyle where a range of just 114 miles (130 miles with a full tank and charge in a "range extender" model) wouldn't be an issue. Some even made their own modifications in an effort to get a little extra mileage out of the i3.

Either way, fans may have been a bit shocked when BMW discontinued the vehicle in 2022. In the automaker's defense, there was some logic behind the end of the i3.