Customers Are Modding Their BMW I3 For More Range And It's Not Very Safe

Since its initial release, BMW's i3 has been a bit of a disappointment to drivers due to its limited range. This was addressed somewhat when i3 included a range extender — a 2.4 gallon gas tank that acts as a mini-generator, kicking in when the battery is low to keep you going — that increased its approximate distance to upwards of 170 miles on a full battery and tank (and a claim of closer to 200 miles on newer models). However, for a lot of owners it still wasn't enough.

This limitation has prompted some users to modify their i3 with an additional gas tank, stored in the compact trunk space at the front of the car and piped into the range extender's fuel line. The makeshift modification allegedly adds a significant amount of mileage to the i3's range, though it's not the kind of at-home job the average driver can or should do.

Additionally, modding an i3 in this way can be extremely dangerous — not just because the car wasn't designed with this extra gas tank in mind, but because a whole lot can go wrong after the fact. It's not advised you try this modification.