Can The xTool M2 Actually Fix The Worst Problem With Desktop DIY Gadgets?

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The xTool M2 is a versatile creative tool that allows its user to laser cut and print with multiple colors of ink. The xTool M2 is latest in a line of similar creative tools from the brand, the otherwise-most-recent of which was released back in 2024. The last tool in this line was the xTool M1 Ultra — a device that is more expensive and slightly more versatile than the new M2 in a few key ways.

This new device is excellent in its own right — if you're looking to print and cut certain materials, it's excellent. It's built well and it does indeed work with all the features mentioned on the xTool M2 product website. It's an in-between device that balances features, size, and cost in a way that might be right up your alley.

It's also marketed as a space-saver. This, more now than ever before, is the worst problem with DIY gadgets meant to operate from your desk or workbench: Each (considerably sized) device takes up space — and it's not always possible to store these machines while they're not in active use.

Much like a cook with a kitchen with an ever-increasing number of countertop appliances, you (a DIY/creative individual) and your workshop might have this all-too-common issue of dwindling work space. The xTool M2 makes the case for the combining of multiple tools into one, thereby reducing the footprint of the machines that'd otherwise be needed. But does it go far enough?