Antigravity A1 Review: An Entirely New Type Of Drone That Truly Makes It Feel Like You're Flying

To get a really crisp, clear panoramic 360 image, you need at least 8K resolution, and happily the Antigravity A1 delivers just that. It looks great, and the performance of the imaging of this camera is, to my eye, very similar to that of the Insta360 X5, or one of Insta360's other recent handheld 360 cameras. It delivers a high degree of detail, even in challenging lighting conditions and relatively low light. The best experience from an image quality and transmission reliability perspective will of course be on open, brightly lit environments, but I also produced what I feel to be great results in challenging high contrast and low light conditions.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Take for example the following video, where I flew the A1 rather daringly through the fog above and below the canopy of a legacy forest in the early morning, all through thick fog lit by the rising sun. The A1 had to contend with the significant moisture in the air, the very strong light of the sun, and the dimly lit forest below. Once in the forest it was plunged into a complex environment with generally low light levels and a very bright sky overhead. These are some of the most difficult conditions possible for a 360 camera, and the A1 performed to a rather spectacular degree, only losing detail in the most extreme highlights of captured in the video.

The A1 is no slouch when it comes to still photography either, capturing highly detailed images up to 55 megapixels in size. It's by far the best way to capture enormously wide aerial angle images in a single shot.