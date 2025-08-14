I Tried Insta360's New Antigravity Drone, And Here's Why I Think It's The Shakeup The Industry Needs

It's no secret that there's not much competition in the modern drone market, with DJI dominating the current consumer landscape nearly completely. Once promising players in the space such as 3DR and GoPro have dropped out, while others such as Autel and Hoverair merely nibble at DJI's crumbs, never really being able to nab a sizable slice of the pie. The Antigravity A1 is the first drone in quite a long time which stands out as something genuinely new and exciting from a company other than DJI. With the A1, Antigravity isn't as much taking a bite of the pie as it is baking an entirely new pie of a different flavor.

The A1 offers a totally unique flying experience, one which may be shared with others both during the flight through the exterior display on the VR goggles, and later on in immersive 8K 360 degree video recordings. No other system can do that, and the capability of the A1 to accomplish tasks usually reserved for highly skilled FPV pilots is incredible.

The immersive, motion-controlled virtual reality-style flight is entirely new, and likely to appeal outside of the traditional customers of drones, while the capability to replicate FPV drone shots puts it directly up against products like the DJI Avata 2. The A1 can't fly as fast as an FPV drone, but the A1 can replicate FPV shots which most people couldn't pull off with the Avata.

The upshot is that I very much see Antigravity carving out its own niche filled with both experienced drone pilots and folks who may never have been interested in the hobby before. As unusual as the A1 is, I believe it has greater mainstream appeal than one might guess at first sight.